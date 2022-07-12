Shake-ups on the table as Davenport Community School Board talks long-range facility planning

The Davenport Community School District is forming a long-range facilities plan that may include building a new junior high school, closing and repurposing schools, and re-configuring grades.

One proposal would reduce the number of school facilities to 12 five-track elementary schools and six junior high schools. Another pathway would result in 15 four-track elementary schools and five junior high schools.

The district’s facility master planning committee (FMPC) was in charge of creating recommended pathways and drafting a long-range master plan, which they presented to the board on Monday.

The FMPC started this planning process with 17 K-8 district pathways, narrowing it down to two. The committee includes a staff member and parent from every district building.

The district cautions that plans are still in their early stages and may not come to fruition.

"Our district needs to evolve and match the needs of what our community wants," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. "A lot of your programming matches your facilities; by marrying the two together, you have an opportunity to provide an excellent education for our students."

The committee's recommended pathways would both involve changes to district grade configurations.

Here are options under consideration:

K-4, 5-6, 7-8 grade configuration

Walcott K-8 would become a fifth through eighth-grade junior high school, serving as a feeder school for Blue Grass and Buffalo elementary schools.

Jackson Elementary would close to become a repurposed, fifth-through-eighth-grade Smart Jr. High, serving as a feeder school for Monroe, Hayes and Wilson elementary schools

Jefferson Elementary would close to become a repurposed, fifth-through-eighth-grade Williams Jr. High, serving as a feeder school for Adams and Madison elementary schools

Building a new junior high school at Prairie Heights Park site, to serve as a feeder for Eisenhower and Harrison elementary schools

This option would result in 12 elementary schools and six junior high schools

K-5, 6-8 grade configuration

Would result in 15 elementary schools and five junior high schools.

Walcott K-8 would become a sixth-through-eighth-grade junior high school, serving as a feeder for Blue Grass, Buffalo and Jackson students

Fillmore, Harrison and Truman elementary schools would feed into Wood Intermediate

Adams, Madison and Wilson would feed into Williams

Hayes, Jefferson and Monroe would feed into Smart

Eisenhower, Garfield and McKinley would feed into Sudlow Intermediate

The committee presented the master plan draft at the most recent meeting on July 11. Schneckloth said the plan is an opportunity to set the district up with "world-class" facilities.

"It's critical to know that this has been a process for over a year, one that we've cataloged on our website, so if anyone wants to go back and look at the work that's occurred or whose been involved, it's all there," Schneckloth said.

The FMPC will prepare and deploy a community survey during the next four months to gather input from the district community on its recommended pathway options.

Every household in the district will receive the survey in the mail, but participants can choose to fill it out online. The board will also hold public forums specific to the tentative facilities master plan; the board says it is finalizing dates for the forum.

"It's going to have two purposes: It's going to inform of the work that's occurred," Schneckloth said, "and it's going to gather information that'll help us make future decisions."

The committee will refine the master plan using survey results before presenting it to the Board of Trustees in early December.