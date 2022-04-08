Sherrard and Rockridge FFA host the Mom Friend Project Fundraiser Sunday

The Sherrard FFA and Rockridge FFA chapters, and Rockridge Gray Matters are teaming up for the third annual “The Mom Friend Project”, a suicide prevention and awareness fundraiser this Sunday, April 10, 1-5 p.m. at the Sherrard High School.

New this year, will be a Rock Painting activity with suicide prevention speaker and rock artist, Kim Belle Isle, whose son killed himself five years ago.

There will be several activities including: Bingo, a Bags Tournament, Crafts for Kids, a silent auction, and more.

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Culver’s frozen custard will be available for purchase.

Money raised will be split between the two schools and used to support suicide awareness and prevention.

The Mom Friend Project began as a way to raise awareness for teen suicide following the death of Alyn Hall, Sherrard junior, in the fall of 2018.

In distress? The Suicide Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255, or by text at 741741.

