Sherrard begins process to find a new superintendent

The Sherrard School Board took the first step to begin the process to select a new superintendent during its meeting Wednesday.
Current superintendent, Alan Boucher, plans to retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
They also swore in new members. Four seats were uncontested, four four-year seats went to: John Cabor, Robert “Dan” Helm, Kimberly DeBlock and new to the board, Cassandra Cleaveland, a write-in on the April 6 ballot in the consolidated election. Two, 2-year unexpired term seats went to Rhys Fullerlove and Troy Wolford.
Following the oath of office, the new board voted unanimously to hire the Illinois Association of School Boards to aid in the superintendent selection process at a cost of $7,900 with potential options added at a future date. Prior to the vote, they heard a presentation from Tom Leahy, director of executive searches for the association.
The board opted to start the process now with the goal of having a superintendent chosen before 2022.
“The board’s goal is to get someone picked before the start of the spring semester next year to allow for some cross-training between the outgoing and incoming superintendent," Board president Rhys Fullerlove said. "Also this gives us a jump on getting the best candidates to our district.”
“You’re in good order to begin this process at this time," Leahy told the board. "Your time limit is absolutely appropriate, you can be in the first wave of applicants and openings right away.”
Services provided include surveying staff and the community to find out what they want in a superintendent — followed by a candidate search, interviewing a pool of candidates, narrowing down options based on district needs, and then presenting a final selection of two to five candidates to the board. At that point, the board then interviews candidates and makes a choice.
“We are fortunate that Mr. Boucher has been the steady hand on the wheel for more than six years, as such, only one board member has been part of a superintendent search process in the past,” said Fullerlove. “The board thought it was prudent to bring in a professional organization who has many years of experience in guiding districts through this all too important process.”
Boucher began as superintendent in October 2015. In his previous job, he was the superintendent of Mercer County School District for nine years where he oversaw the consolidation of the Aledo and Westmer School Districts. Boucher will retire with more than 36 years of public education service.
“I have a ton of life energy left in me," he said. "I plan to do other things, I don’t know what they’ll be yet. I’m going to run through the finish line.
Sometimes you crawl through the finish line, but I think I’m in a wonderful school district of wonderful people so I’m going to run through that finish line with arms raised and so happy for the experience," he said.
He never expected to be a superintendent during a pandemic.
“That was quite a challenge," he said. Prior to this past school year, he thought the worst experience was going to be having 13 snow days in winter of 2019. “I thought that was going to rank as the most crazy year… little did I know that it was going to be an easy year compared to the pandemic. Of course that pandemic is not over yet.”
Boucher said he’s glad the school board is getting a start on the search, “The school board understands that hiring a new superintendent is one of the most important things they'll do... The superintendent sets the tone, sets the agenda — and moves the school district in the direction the district wants to go.”
“This is the first time in decades that we will have a planned transfer of power in the Sherrard School District,” Fullerlove said. “We have the time to take this process slow and ensure that we pick a candidate that will continue the culture and values that are so deeply ingrained into this district.”
Boucher said the district is moving in the right direction as they close out the school year — the last day of student attendance is May 26.
He said he’s hopeful the pandemic will settle down before next fall for a, “somewhat normal school year,” next year.
“We did the best that we could with what we were handed with this pandemic. I think everyone feels good about the direction we took. We don’t know what the future holds, we’re really hoping this pandemic goes away, or at least gets to such a manageable level that we’ll be able to get back to some form of normalcy. If it does, we’ll keep moving forward and doing the great things we’ve been doing.”
He said staff have gone above and beyond this year, “I’m proud to be a co-worker with them. I’m really looking forward to the next year.”
The board also elected new officers, Rhys Fullerlove will remain the board president for a third term, the vice president is now Kim DeBlock, and Sue Lyon was chosen to be the secretary. Becky Breiby was appointed to be the school board treasurer.
Other business conducted during the meeting included, assigning Becky Brieby as District Treasurer, setting the payroll dates for the next year and approving the insurance rates - to remain unchanged from the prior year.