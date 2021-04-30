Sherrard begins process to find a new superintendent

Services provided include surveying staff and the community to find out what they want in a superintendent — followed by a candidate search, interviewing a pool of candidates, narrowing down options based on district needs, and then presenting a final selection of two to five candidates to the board. At that point, the board then interviews candidates and makes a choice.

“We are fortunate that Mr. Boucher has been the steady hand on the wheel for more than six years, as such, only one board member has been part of a superintendent search process in the past,” said Fullerlove. “The board thought it was prudent to bring in a professional organization who has many years of experience in guiding districts through this all too important process.”

Boucher began as superintendent in October 2015. In his previous job, he was the superintendent of Mercer County School District for nine years where he oversaw the consolidation of the Aledo and Westmer School Districts. Boucher will retire with more than 36 years of public education service.

“I have a ton of life energy left in me," he said. "I plan to do other things, I don’t know what they’ll be yet. I’m going to run through the finish line.