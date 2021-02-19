Sherrard faculty received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sherrard School District faculty received the second round of the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Feb. 19. The Mercer County Health Department administered the vaccine to 75% of faculty and school volunteers, according to Superintendent Alan Boucher.

The health department set up a seven-station clinic throughout Sherrard High School's gym. They sent in a few people at a time and seated them at socially distant chairs set out at each station.

"The coronavirus has dominated our thoughts and actions for almost a year. Seeing the Sherrard staff receive the second dose of the vaccine today was heartening and I am hopeful it will hasten the pandemic’s demise," said Boucher.

He said the health department's on-site clinic was organized, industrious and the workers were friendly.

"It is a perfect illustration of community organizations working together for the common good," he said.

The school received the first dose Friday, Jan. 22.

MCHD Administrator Carla Ewing said she was, "very excited", to complete the round of vaccines for both Sherrard and Mercer County Schools today. She said they administered a total of 340 doses between the two schools.

"Now we see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Boucher. "We've been through a lot this past year, but everyone's pulled together, everyone has done what is necessary."