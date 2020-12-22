Sherrard School Board adopts levy, lowers taxes for property owners

“The district continues to have strong finances and so we aren’t in a dire situation, lik either districts might be, so we’re able to live modestly, and carefully, and still have financial health. However, the district also realizes that financial health can be lost very quickly, so we need to continue to be vigilant and to continue operating within our means,” said Boucher.

He said the minimum wage increase won’t affect the district until the 2022/2023 school year. He said a conservative estimate of the cost to the district will be around $34,113.

Boucher said, as a five-day in-person school they’ve been pleased, so far, with the first half of the school year, "We have half a year now to look at how our decisions have an impact, we don’t believe there has been any virus transmission at school - that shows us that what we’re doing seems to be working. I think it’s because everybody has been working hard to sanitize things, social distance and have masks on... We’re very grateful for the low numbers we’ve had.”

He said it’s his intention to keep the current schedule for the remainder of the school year - including an hour late start and the option to attend five days in person, or be fully remote.

"We have learned from watching other districts and even our own remote students - is remote learning is very difficult for students. Some students never check in at all - other students have technology problems, some students don’t understand the directions or understand what the teacher is asking them to do. Remote learning has created a lot of challenges, we want to avoid that if we can. It’s my full recommendation that we stay with the five day schedule for all students who want to do in-person learning," said Boucher. He said they hope to return to a traditional schedule by next fall.

