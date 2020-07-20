Sherrard school board chooses blended option for student return

All students, teachers and staff are required by IDPH to wear face coverings at all times in school buildings, except while eating and during band — even when social distance is maintained.

Exceptions include: a medical contraindication, are under 2 years of age, have trouble breathing, or are unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the face covering without assistance. Face coverings are not required outside if social distance is maintained (if individuals remain 6 feet apart from each other).

The document also states social distance must be observed as much as possible. While desks do not need to be spaced 6 feet apart; it is recommended that excess furniture be removed from classrooms to allow for as much space as possible in between desks.

Other highlights include: No more than 50 individuals may be on a bus at one time; face coverings must be worn while riding the bus; increased sanitation, including bathroom cleaning every hour and sanitizing areas where students have been; and school districts must conduct temperature and symptom screenings, including temperature checks. (www.isbe.com)

Instructional Tech Coach Steve Miller assured the board remote learning will look different now that the district has had time to make a remote learning plan and purchase audio and video technology through grants.