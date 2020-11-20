Sherrard School Board: OK to plant row crops on the high school's east athletic field

The Sherrard School Board unanimously approved using eLearning days in place of Emergency Days, Nov. 18.

The eLearning days serve as official attendance days of school when students and teachers stay home due to emergency situations using digital tools/technology through teacher-prepared lessons. Each day provides 5 hours of student engagement in instruction and/or school work.

Superintendent Alan Boucher said Emergency Days may still be used when there isn’t enough time to prepare lessons in advance.

“When circumstances arise that do not allow the staff and families enough opportunity to adequately prepare for remote learning, then an emergency day will be declared. Examples — widespread power outage, widespread storm damage, and unexpected snowstorm,” he said.

Teachers will be able to send devices and other learning materials home with the students when anticipated, impending situations arise.

The district provides free wi-fi in all parking lots of every school building, wi-fi access is also now available at the Presbyterian Church in New Windsor, and the Coyne Center Fire Station - , with technology provided by Sherrard, and permission from the community-oriented organizations.