Sherrard School Board: OK to plant row crops on the high school's east athletic field

The Sherrard School Board unanimously approved using eLearning days in place of Emergency Days, Nov. 18.
The eLearning days serve as official attendance days of school when students and teachers stay home due to emergency situations using digital tools/technology through teacher-prepared lessons. Each day provides 5 hours of student engagement in instruction and/or school work.
Superintendent Alan Boucher said Emergency Days may still be used when there isn’t enough time to prepare lessons in advance.
“When circumstances arise that do not allow the staff and families enough opportunity to adequately prepare for remote learning, then an emergency day will be declared. Examples — widespread power outage, widespread storm damage, and unexpected snowstorm,” he said.
Teachers will be able to send devices and other learning materials home with the students when anticipated, impending situations arise.
The district provides free wi-fi in all parking lots of every school building, wi-fi access is also now available at the Presbyterian Church in New Windsor, and the Coyne Center Fire Station - , with technology provided by Sherrard, and permission from the community-oriented organizations.
Students in grades 3-12 are provided a chromebook as the tool for access. In grades PreK-2 the SeeSaw learning platform can be accessed by any device in the home. Advanced notice of an eLearning day means material can be printed out for students without access to wifi.
High School basketball has been put on hold following an IHSA (Illinois High School Association) action last week to suspend all winter sports.
In a special meeting Nov. 4, the Sherrard School Board voted 4-3 to allow students to play basketball with IHSA — all practices have been paused.
“We have put all after school activities and sports on hold until we receive information that will allow us to resume practices,” said Boucher.
According to IHSA the decision was made in response to statewide Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation efforts outlined by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, which took effect Nov. 20.
In correspondence sent to Sherrard, IHSA Executive Director, Craig Anderson said, “When the mitigation is lifted, current winter sport teams will be permitted to resume activities.”
The IHSA Board will revisit the status of winter sports on Dec. 2, and again at their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14, if necessary.
The board also approved a request from Ag teacher Bill Hammes to use the east athletic field to plant crops. In the agreement, the district will rent the 6-8 acres to the ag department at $250 per acre.
The area was originally used for soccer and football practice fields, but hasn’t been used in recent years. Hammes said they’re planning to use the space to plant row crops.
