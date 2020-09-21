× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sherrard school board passed revisions to its "Return to Learn" plan’ Sept. 16 that could result in fewer students being sent home.

The revisions, established by the Illinois Department of Public Health and adopted by Sherrard schools, give nurses latitude to decipher whether a symptom has a known cause — or if it’s something new that needs a doctor’s note for returning to school.

Superintendent Alan Boucher said the change would help families avoid children being sent home unnecessarily.

“For example, now it has to be abdominal pain — with no known cause. If you normally have a stomach ache because you have IBS or maybe you’re sensitive to certain kinds of foods, before they made this change, you still had to go home and have a doctor’s note saying it’s because of your food sensitivity. Whereas now, if the nurse knows about that, then that can be taken into consideration when a decision is made about whether or not a student or staff member needs to go home.”