Sherrard schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

The Sherrard schools superintendent has contracted COVID-19, though the district has reported no student cases.

Alan Boucher confirmed as part of a larger district Facebook announcement that he had a positive test. It was posted Wednesday night.

“Thankfully, none of the students have been exposed and we will follow the local health department guidelines to make sure cleaning and contact tracing are handled properly,” Boucher wrote.

He said that no students have tested positive for the COVID-19 so far this year.

