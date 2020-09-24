 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherrard schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
topical alert top story

Sherrard schools superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus logo

The Sherrard schools superintendent has contracted COVID-19, though the district has reported no student cases.

Alan Boucher confirmed as part of a larger district Facebook announcement that he had a positive test. It was posted Wednesday night.

“Thankfully, none of the students have been exposed and we will follow the local health department guidelines to make sure cleaning and contact tracing are handled properly,” Boucher wrote.

He said that no students have tested positive for the COVID-19 so far this year.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News