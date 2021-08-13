Sherrard teachers, board ratify three-year contract

SHERRARD — The Sherrard School Board and the Sherrard Education Association ratified a three-year labor agreement Friday, Aug. 6, before the beginning of the school year.
“If there was any positive experience that came from COVID, it's taught us all to have more empathy and understanding for the difficult situations that teachers, staff, students, administrators and the board had last year,” Sherrard School Board President Rhys Fullerlove said.
Fullerlove said the contract gave teachers and staff a much deserved raise — and other benefits — while keeping in line with the district’s budget.
“We continue to have one of the lowest school tax rates in the area," he said. "It is a win-win.”
Superintendent Alan Boucher said: “Negotiations were amicable; there was a good spirit of collegiality. We think we were able to come up with an agreement that meets the needs of the staff while preserving the financial health of the district.”
Highlights of the new contract include:
- Bonuses each year for three years.
- A base salary increase.
- A stipend for college classes.
- Communication from the superintendent to occur to the staff and faculty before the community.
- Paid single insurance.
- An increase in sick days.
“This contract is just the positive start to the 2021-22 school year that the district needed,” said Robert Wilson, sixth-grade science teacher at Matherville and lead negotiator for teachers.
He said changes would mean an increase in bonuses and adding two additional sick days for employees who were full-time during the 2020/2021 school year for a total of 16. New employees will receive 14 per year.
Wilson explained how the contracted bonuses work.
“Certified staff bonus is $3,000 per year," he said. "ESP (Educational Support Professionals) bonuses vary: 12-month ESPs receive $800 per year, 4-to-8-hour per day ESPs receive $600 per year, and ESPs who work four hours and below per day get $200 each year.”
He said the board also came up with a solution for employees in the "retirement loop."
“(They) will have their bonus(es) placed into a 403b retirement account," he said. "Otherwise, they could not get the bonuses because the district could be fined by TRS (Teachers’ Retirement System) for allowing the employees to exceed their 6% early retirement loop cap."
Retiring teachers gain access to their 403b account after they fully retire from the district.
"This is new language that the BOE and SEA came up with that, as far as we know, is not used anywhere else in the state," Wilson said. “It was great being able to work with the same board members again. The bargaining process has run very smoothly the last two contracts. I would like to thank Mr. Boucher and the board members for their time and efforts through this process.”
Negotiations began in June. Tammy Crippen, Sherrard Education Association president and high school English teacher, said it took over 80 hours to reach the final agreement.
“It was a very positive and enjoyable experience," she said. "The board and Mr. Boucher listened and understood our concerns. As always, it’s a wonderful day, week and year to be a Tiger.”
Fullerlove said there was never an “us-vs.-them” mentality.
“We all worked together toward a shared understanding — doing what was best for our students and families of the district,” he said.
The contract affects about 200 district teachers and support staff, with the exception of those in non-union job classifications and takes effect retroactively July 1 and runs through the 2023-2024 school year.