Sherrard teachers, board ratify three-year contract

“This contract is just the positive start to the 2021-22 school year that the district needed,” said Robert Wilson, sixth-grade science teacher at Matherville and lead negotiator for teachers.

He said changes would mean an increase in bonuses and adding two additional sick days for employees who were full-time during the 2020/2021 school year for a total of 16. New employees will receive 14 per year.

Wilson explained how the contracted bonuses work.

“Certified staff bonus is $3,000 per year," he said. "ESP (Educational Support Professionals) bonuses vary: 12-month ESPs receive $800 per year, 4-to-8-hour per day ESPs receive $600 per year, and ESPs who work four hours and below per day get $200 each year.”

He said the board also came up with a solution for employees in the "retirement loop."

“(They) will have their bonus(es) placed into a 403b retirement account," he said. "Otherwise, they could not get the bonuses because the district could be fined by TRS (Teachers’ Retirement System) for allowing the employees to exceed their 6% early retirement loop cap."

Retiring teachers gain access to their 403b account after they fully retire from the district.