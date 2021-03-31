Six contend for 4 seats on Geneseo school board

Four incumbents and two challengers are in a race for four seats on the Geneseo School Board in the Tuesday, April 6, election.
James Ash, Barry Snodgrass, Karen Urick and Heather DeBrock are the incumbents; Keith Buennig and Kane Causemaker are the challengers. Snodgrass is board president. Causemaker did not respond to inquiries for this story.
Buennig said he was running to help make a difference. A former president of the Geneseo Performing Arts Council, he talked about the importance of teaching students skills needed to prepare them for life after school, whether it's college or a trade or running a business.
"There should be an expectation of transparency, accountability and responsibility in all areas of the Geneseo School District," he stated.
Ash said he was running because the board needed more representation from citizens not employed by the school system. He noted they are a great asset but said a greater voice is needed by non-educators.
Ash said big issues would be getting children back in school five days a week, improving vocational learning opportunities and maintaining a balanced budget.
Snodgrass mentioned a number of reasons why he is running again: to finish out on COVID-19, improve math skills in the district, to get a vocational tech building, keep a balanced budget and to "help students catch up on all subjects since we've fallen behind during COVID-19."
"Tough job but doable with some hard work," Snodgrass said. "We need to work hard for our stakeholders to accomplish it."
Urick talked about Geneseo's 97% graduation rate and 3% mobility rate, and the importance of being fiscally sound.
"The school board is the eyes and the ears of the district budget," she said. "Careful analysis and review of our budget each month is a requirement."
She said the most important goal was a plan for the return to the classroom full time during this pandemic.
"In August, we need to be ready to transition to full in-person learning," Urick said. "As a member of the Educational Technology committee I look forward to the facilities expansion of the current classroom space and for our technical program."
DeBrock noted she's been the only board member with children in the school system throughout her time on the board. She serves on the vocational committee and said she is committed to the goal of expanding vocational opportunities.
She talked about getting back on track with thorough planning and improved communications and prioritizing mental health and emotional well-being.
"We are blessed to have an incredibly special school district, and it is my sincere hope that I can continue to be a part of it," she stated.