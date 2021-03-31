Six contend for 4 seats on Geneseo school board

"Tough job but doable with some hard work," Snodgrass said. "We need to work hard for our stakeholders to accomplish it."

Urick talked about Geneseo's 97% graduation rate and 3% mobility rate, and the importance of being fiscally sound.

"The school board is the eyes and the ears of the district budget," she said. "Careful analysis and review of our budget each month is a requirement."

She said the most important goal was a plan for the return to the classroom full time during this pandemic.

"In August, we need to be ready to transition to full in-person learning," Urick said. "As a member of the Educational Technology committee I look forward to the facilities expansion of the current classroom space and for our technical program."

DeBrock noted she's been the only board member with children in the school system throughout her time on the board. She serves on the vocational committee and said she is committed to the goal of expanding vocational opportunities.

She talked about getting back on track with thorough planning and improved communications and prioritizing mental health and emotional well-being.

"We are blessed to have an incredibly special school district, and it is my sincere hope that I can continue to be a part of it," she stated.

