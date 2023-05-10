Students in Quad-City area school districts have earned considerable post-secondary support this year, garnering well over a half-million dollars in scholarship money.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation awarded $522,400 to awardees — nearly $50,000 more than last year.

“Our staff, our application-review volunteers, and our donors are all proud of everything our local students have achieved so far, and we congratulate them on being recognized so meaningfully for those accomplishments,” Community Foundation CEO and President Sue Hafkemeyer said in an announcement. “Now, we’re eager and hopeful to see what big things they’ll go on to do with the support of their community behind them.”

The Foundation offers scholarships for students each year, regardless of age or what kind of higher education a student is pursuing — from community colleges and four-year universities to the trades.

This year, 51 students have earned 59 total scholarships.

More than half of the scholarships are renewable, and awardees range from graduating high school seniors to those currently enrolled at local universities and colleges.

“The generosity that powers these scholarships truly is visionary,” Hafkemeyer said. “When donors establish or contribute to scholarship funds, they know that they’re not only supporting these specific students —they’re supporting the economic development of our entire region by opening doors to education and skills for our future workforce. What better way of enacting our mission to transform the region through generosity?”

The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) also awarded a record $141,200 to 57 Rock Island High School seniors.

The foundation's Austin Academic Achievement Award (AAAA) scholarships made up $36,000 of the total awards, while RIMEF's Named scholarships stood at $105,200.

Teachers select recipients of the AAAA scholarships within 10 individual academic areas; first-place students in each area earn $2,000, while second-place gets $1,500.

Rocky students complete a single application for the 49 separate RIMEF named scholarships, which range from $500 to $8,000 and are awarded for academics, athletics and community involvement and other categories.

At the annual RIMEF Scholarships Night on Tuesday, the top 10 Rock Island students from each class were also recognized for their academic accomplishments with a certificate and gift bundle.

Like the QC Community Foundation, RIMEF Scholarships and the AAAA program are made possible by individual donors, families, business and other contributors.

