SKYWATCH: Astronomy before the telescope

It is amazing to think of all that Brahe did without a telescope. We can also look up at the sky without a telescope in mid-December and see some interesting sights in the night sky and think about what the early astronomers accomplished.

The planet Venus is the brightest object in the night sky after the moon. Look low above the southwest horizon and you will easily find Venus. Venus sets soon after the sun sets, so to observe it you need to be looking up soon after sunset.

Jupiter is the next brightest planet and will be obvious high in the southwest after sunset. To the right of Jupiter and lower to the horizon is the much dimmer Saturn.

These two planets were much closer to each other, in conjunction, last December, but are still relatively close to each other in the sky, because they are 10 and 15 times as far from the sun as the Earth and therefore appear to move more slowly across the sky. As the night progresses, Saturn and Jupiter will seem to follow Venus across the sky and later set in the west-southwest.

The most well-known asterism now is the Big Dipper. An asterism is a group of stars forming a pattern in the sky, and in this case the Big Dipper is a part of the constellation Ursa Major, the big bear.