SKYWATCH: Different seasons offer different views

As the earth revolves around the sun, the tilt of the earth’s axis creates seasons that give us a variety of celestial objects to view during the year. In autumn in the Midwest we can be thankful that although the weather turns colder, we have the beautiful fall colors to view on earth.
In astronomy, there are also seasons. Because the earth revolves completely around the sun in a year, each day gives us a slightly different view of the sky from the dark side of the earth, while the earth’s rotation points us away from the sun. Therefore, each season gives us a different set of celestial objects to view. The stars, nebulae and galaxies repeat each year, but planets and some other objects in our solar system show up at various times in different seasons. Astronomers can also be thankful in this season that we have earlier sundown and longer nights, and that the cooler weather often results in clearer skies.
An asterism is a group of stars, usually obvious in the sky and well-known but normally not coinciding with a constellation. Asterisms are often a part of a constellation, or a group of stars from adjacent constellations. The most common example is the Big Dipper asterism, which is part of the constellation Ursa Major. In previous Skywatch articles this year, we have identified the winter triangle, spring triangle and summer triangle asterisms, which were high in the evening sky and visible, even in well-lighted cities, during their respective seasons. In the autumn season, we deviate from the triangle pattern, with the most prominent asterism overhead in the prime viewing time being the Square of Pegasus.
In November this year, the Square of Pegasus is visible high overhead in the evening. The Square of Pegasus can be found by locating Mars, the bright red planet in the eastern sky, and then looking up almost twice as high to see the Square of Pegasus. This is a slightly distorted square, and in mid-evening, around 8 p.m., will contain the four brightest stars just to the east of the zenith, or straight overhead position.
Another way to find the square is to face due north, look up 42 degrees from the horizon (about half the way up to the zenith) to find Polaris, the North Star. The Big Dipper, normally used to locate the North Star, may not be visible if you have an obstruction to the north, as it is very low near the horizon at this time of the year. Continue looking up from Polaris toward the zenith, and you will see the Square of Pegasus. It will be slightly east of the zenith if you are observing soon after sunset.
Most of the Square of Pegasus asterism is in the constellation Pegasus, which is a mythological flying horse. If you face south, and look up at the square, the star on the top left or northeast corner is Alpheratz, the brightest star of the square. It is about 97 light years from the earth and is a binary star, although you cannot distinguish between the two with most telescopes. Each star of the binary is larger than our sun. Although it’s part of the Square of Pegasus, it is actually in the constellation of Andromeda.
The star to the right of Alpheratz, is Scheat, on the northwest corner of the square, which is 196 light years from earth. This star has twice the mass of our sun, but the surface temperature is cooler than that of our sun. It is the upper arm or shoulder of the horse.
Following around to the bottom left, or southwest corner, is the star Markab, about 133 light years from earth, and having a radius five times that of our sun. It is the saddle of the horse.
Continuing to the lower right, or southeast corner, we come to Algenib, about 390 light years from earth. It is a giant with a mass about nine times that of the sun, and is glowing with blue-white brightness. It is in the wing of the flying horse.
One other star in Pegasus is worth noting here. If you follow a line from Algenib through Markab, continue about that much farther, you come to Enif, the brightest star in Pegasus. It forms the nose of the horse, and is a red giant 690 light years from earth, having 12 times the Sun’s mass and 185 times its radius.
Not far to the east of Enif is Messier object 15, a globular cluster about 33,000 light years from the earth, containing over 100,000 stars, one of the most dense globular clusters known. It can be seen as a fuzzy spot with binoculars or a small telescope, and with a larger telescope, some individual stars in the cluster can be resolved, as shown in the photograph.
If you follow a line from Algenib through Alpheratz, toward Polaris, when you are halfway to Polaris you will see an asterism that looks like a slightly flattened “W.” This is Cassiopeia. Cassiopeia is not actually a seasonal constellation, as it is close enough to the North Star to remain is the night sky all year.
If you are in a dark area, away from city lights, and let your eyes adjust to the darkness, you may be able to see the Milky Way as it spreads from the northeast horizon, through Cassiopeia, and on to the southwest horizon. At the middle of that imaginary line you followed from Alpheratz to the middle of the “W," and just to the east, you may also see a very dim fuzzy spot. This is the core of the Andromeda Galaxy. At 2.5 million light years from earth, it is the most distant object in the sky visible to the naked eye. That galaxy is similar in size to the Milky Way and is estimated to have about a trillion stars.
If you stay out observing long enough, by midnight, you can see a preview of the next season’s stars as they rise in the east. The first ones to notice will be the Pleiades cluster of 7 stars visible with the naked eye, and the constellation Orion.
The Popular Astronomy Club has had to cancel the monthly public viewing sessions this year at Niabi Zoo and conduct meetings online. It hopes to resume public observing in March, if conditions permit, to once again show off the night sky to the public. For information see the web site www.popularastronomyclub.org, or look on Facebook at Popular Astronomy Club-Quad Cities.
Dale Hachtel is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club.
