SKYWATCH: Different seasons offer different views

In November this year, the Square of Pegasus is visible high overhead in the evening. The Square of Pegasus can be found by locating Mars, the bright red planet in the eastern sky, and then looking up almost twice as high to see the Square of Pegasus. This is a slightly distorted square, and in mid-evening, around 8 p.m., will contain the four brightest stars just to the east of the zenith, or straight overhead position.

Another way to find the square is to face due north, look up 42 degrees from the horizon (about half the way up to the zenith) to find Polaris, the North Star. The Big Dipper, normally used to locate the North Star, may not be visible if you have an obstruction to the north, as it is very low near the horizon at this time of the year. Continue looking up from Polaris toward the zenith, and you will see the Square of Pegasus. It will be slightly east of the zenith if you are observing soon after sunset.