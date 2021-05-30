SKYWATCH: Enjoy the wonders of the June night sky

When you see Deneb, you’re looking at light that left the star around 521 A.D., a time when the Roman Empire was in its final stages. So, when you look at celestial objects you truly are looking into the past.

Still looking straight up to the zenith while looking south, you see a bright, red star; this is Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpio. Antares is a red super-giant star, and it is truly gigantic. If Antares was at the center of our solar system, Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars would all be inside the star. The light you see left Antares 619 years ago, about the time of Joan of Arc.

Now swing back to the Summer Triangle and its three bright stars: Vega, Altair, and Deneb. The Summer Triangle is what is known as an asterism, a group of stars that forms a pattern but doesn’t form a constellation. An asterism can cover a large area of the sky and include stars in multiple constellations – such as the Summer Triangle – or it can be entirely within a constellation. The best example of the latter would be the Big Dipper, the most famous asterism of all, which is located within the constellation Ursa Major (the “Big Bear”). Note that a single star can also be part of two asterisms: Deneb is in both the Summer Triangle and another asterism known as the Northern Cross.