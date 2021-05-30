SKYWATCH: Enjoy the wonders of the June night sky

June is a good month for astronomical observing; the evenings are warm and the skies are clear (hopefully). Take a comfortable chair and go out at night and find an area away from city lights; it could be in your own backyard or after a short drive into the country.
Relax, face north, and look up at the night sky. Because the Earth is rotating, the sky seems to be too, causing the stars to change position as time passes. The stars also change position from our perspective as the Earth revolves around the Sun.
For example, at 9 p.m. on June 1 to the southeast you will see three bright stars forming a triangle; this is called the Summer Triangle. If you go out at 10:30 on June 15, the Summer Triangle will be due east and higher in the sky.
As June progresses. the summer triangle gets higher and moves counter-clockwise across the sky.
Let’s use June 15 and 10 p.m. as our reference day and time. High in the eastern sky are the three bright stars forming the Summer Triangle: Vega, Altair, and Deneb. If you look at the top of the sky (called the zenith) at about the one o’clock position, the brightest star in the area is Vega, in the constellation Lyra. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the night sky.
Moving east from Vega, to about the two o’clock position, the next bright star is Altair in the constellation Aquila. Deneb, the final star in the summer triangle can be found at about the three o’clock position southeast of Vega. Deneb is in the constellation Cygnus and is the 19th brightest star in the night sky.
When you see Deneb, you’re looking at light that left the star around 521 A.D., a time when the Roman Empire was in its final stages. So, when you look at celestial objects you truly are looking into the past.
Still looking straight up to the zenith while looking south, you see a bright, red star; this is Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpio. Antares is a red super-giant star, and it is truly gigantic. If Antares was at the center of our solar system, Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars would all be inside the star. The light you see left Antares 619 years ago, about the time of Joan of Arc.
Now swing back to the Summer Triangle and its three bright stars: Vega, Altair, and Deneb. The Summer Triangle is what is known as an asterism, a group of stars that forms a pattern but doesn’t form a constellation. An asterism can cover a large area of the sky and include stars in multiple constellations – such as the Summer Triangle – or it can be entirely within a constellation. The best example of the latter would be the Big Dipper, the most famous asterism of all, which is located within the constellation Ursa Major (the “Big Bear”). Note that a single star can also be part of two asterisms: Deneb is in both the Summer Triangle and another asterism known as the Northern Cross.
The Big Dipper is visible all year long at our northern latitude, and it’s interesting to note that its stars – with the exception of the brightest and the star at the end of the handle – are all part of the Ursa Major moving group. The Ursa Major moving group contain stars that were born at about the same time and are moving through space together. The group is about 80 light-years away, meaning the light you see left a few months before America entered World War II.
The Big Dipper is useful in locating Polaris, the pole star. Polaris is located almost directly over the North Pole, from Earth’s perspective, so locating it points you to the north. Find the two end stars of the Big Dipper and draw an imaginary line, and this line will point at Polaris.
Polaris is at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper, an asterism in the constellation Ursa Minor (the “Little Bear”). Polaris is 434 light-years away, meaning that the light you see left at about the time Mary Queen of Scots was executed.
Everything discussed in this article is visible to the naked eye. However, a pair of binoculars or a modest telescope can multiply your viewing pleasure, and leave you awestruck at the wonders of the universe. Get hooked on the night sky, and you’ll always be “looking up.”
Frank Stonestreet is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club.
