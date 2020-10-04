SKYWATCH: Galileo’s discovery of the moons of Jupiter disrupted conventional wisdom

It was a warm night in August, and I had gathered with other members of the Popular Astronomy Club at the recently renovated Paul Castle Observatory in Milan for an observing session.

Soon after sunset, club president Alan Sheidler had the observatory’s telescope trained on Jupiter. Minutes later, he announced that Jupiter’s moon, Io, had just emerged, orbiting into view out of the shadow of largest planet in the solar system.

I looked through the telescope, and could distinctly see four points of light lined up on either side of Jupiter. These tiny dots were the four Galilean moons – Callisto, Europa, Ganymede and Io, the latter now seen just to the right of Jupiter from our terrestrial perspective.

They’re called the Galilean moons because their discovery is credited to the great Galileo Galilea, an Italian born in 1564 who could fairly be described as the ultimate Renaissance man and who’s proclaimed by some as both the Father of Modern Astronomy and the Father of Modern Science.

The first telescope was patented in 1608, and within a year Galileo began designing and building better telescopes with increased magnification. He turned one of his telescopes to the night sky and recorded his observations.