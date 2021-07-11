SKYWATCH: Get ready to view rich star fields of Milky Way

This month, Scorpius is at its best when high in the sky during the evenings of June, July and August. In Greek mythology, Scorpius is the scorpion that killed Orion, the hunter. That is why these constellations are set at opposite sides of the sky. Scorpius rises in the east as Orion sets in the west. Scorpius has many bright stars and deep sky objects spread throughout a rich part of the Milky Way.
Scorpius resembles a scorpion, with a head and stinger. It is one of the few constellations that resembles the creature after which it is named. The northeastern end is a line of three bright stars.
At the center of the scorpion lies the red star Antares (Greek for rival to Mars). Romans called it Cor Scorpionis: heart of the Scorpion. The Persians thought of Antares as one of the Royal Stars, guardian of heaven. The ancient Chinese called Antares’s glow the “Great Fire” at the heart of the Dragon of the East. It is a red supergiant star at a very late stage of its evolution. It is immense, with a diameter close to 300 times of our sun.
M4 is a globular cluster due east of Antares. A globular cluster is a large compact spherical star cluster, typically of old stars in the outer regions of a galaxy. M4 is nearly ½ degree in diameter, approximately the size of the full moon. The stars in M4 are loosely concentrated. Binoculars show a fuzzy patch of light. A small telescope reveals a patch of mottled haze. A larger telescope will show individual stars. It is considered one of the best globulars for telescope viewing. M4 was the first cluster in which individual stars were resolved.
Another, smaller globular clusters in Scorpius. M80 is a small bright cluster northeast of Antares. It can be spotted with binoculars, but needs a large telescope to resolve stars. It contains several hundred thousand stars, and ranks among the densest globular clusters in the Milky Way. It hosts relatively many “blue stragglers”, stars that appear to be much younger than the cluster. It is thought these have lost part of their outer layers due to close encounters with other cluster members or perhaps from collisions between stars in the dense cluster.
There are three open clusters in Sorpius: M6, M7 and NGC 6231. M6 and M7 are located to the north of the scorpion’s stinger. M6, which can be glimpsed with the naked eye, is also referred to as the butterfly cluster. Viewed at higher powers in a telescope, the bright stars resemble the wings and body of a butterfly. M7 lies to the southeast of M6, is another cluster of bright stars. The cluster is about ¼ degree diameter. It contains a number of blue supergiant stars, clustered in a compact group. This cluster is visible to the naked eye as a bright spot. It is best viewed through binoculars. NGC 6231 is another bright cluster, ½ degree north of Zeta Scorpii. It lies is the rich star fields of the Milky Way. It is best viewed through binoculars.
To view these and other astronomical objects, you may come to the Popular Astronomy Club’s public viewing events, weather permitting, the third Saturday of every month through October. You may also attend club meetings at the Butterworth Center. Meetings are from 7 to 9 p.m., the second Monday of the month, except August and October. Details at popularastronomyclub.org