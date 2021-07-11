SKYWATCH: Get ready to view rich star fields of Milky Way

Another, smaller globular clusters in Scorpius. M80 is a small bright cluster northeast of Antares. It can be spotted with binoculars, but needs a large telescope to resolve stars. It contains several hundred thousand stars, and ranks among the densest globular clusters in the Milky Way. It hosts relatively many “blue stragglers”, stars that appear to be much younger than the cluster. It is thought these have lost part of their outer layers due to close encounters with other cluster members or perhaps from collisions between stars in the dense cluster.

There are three open clusters in Sorpius: M6, M7 and NGC 6231. M6 and M7 are located to the north of the scorpion’s stinger. M6, which can be glimpsed with the naked eye, is also referred to as the butterfly cluster. Viewed at higher powers in a telescope, the bright stars resemble the wings and body of a butterfly. M7 lies to the southeast of M6, is another cluster of bright stars. The cluster is about ¼ degree diameter. It contains a number of blue supergiant stars, clustered in a compact group. This cluster is visible to the naked eye as a bright spot. It is best viewed through binoculars. NGC 6231 is another bright cluster, ½ degree north of Zeta Scorpii. It lies is the rich star fields of the Milky Way. It is best viewed through binoculars.

To view these and other astronomical objects, you may come to the Popular Astronomy Club’s public viewing events, weather permitting, the third Saturday of every month through October. You may also attend club meetings at the Butterworth Center. Meetings are from 7 to 9 p.m., the second Monday of the month, except August and October. Details at popularastronomyclub.org

