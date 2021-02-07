SKYWATCH: Our Sky in Perspective

Binoculars come described with two numbers such as 8x32; 10x40. The first number is the magnification power. In the examples 8 and 10 refer to objects being 8 or 10 times closer than seen by your eyes alone. Some astronomers call these first numbers the “frustration factor.” The larger number gives greater magnification, but higher magnification means a smaller field of view. The larger the number the harder it is to keep a celestial object steadily in view. If you go 12 or beyond you will need a pair of binoculars that can be placed on a tripod.

The second number refers to the diameter of the front lenses expressed in millimeters. The size of the lens determines the size of the area being viewed. The field of view also determines the amount of light the lenses will gather. For astronomy you like to gather as much light as possible but can still hold the binoculars steady. If you will plan on multiple uses the 10x40 or 10x50 are good options and are available in a range of prices.

When we look up at the stars & Moon, we are actually seeing a tiny, tiny part of the whole universe we live in. Let’s try to gain an understanding of the size of the universe by picturing a Russian doll that has several small dolls nested inside one large doll.