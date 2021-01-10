SKYWATCH: Planetary trio

Mercury has a wildly eccentric orbit. At perihelion (when it is closest to the sun) it is at approximately 36 million miles from the sun. At aphelion (when it is farthest from the sun) it is 43,380,000 miles away. And it is fast. It travels through space at 29 miles a second (112,000 mph) and takes only 88 days for one revolution around the sun. That means your age on Mercury is nearly three times that on earth. Mercury also has a slow rotation making a day on planet Mercury 59 days long. Yet, a full day-night cycle (solar day) is 176 days. Confused? Think about like this: As the planet rotates (ever so slowly), and speeds swiftly around the sun, the time that a certain place on Mercury experiences day, night and day again would take 176 days. Each Mercury day lasts for about two Mercury years. Now, that’s a long day at the office!