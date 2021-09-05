SKYWATCH: September, great month for viewing the night sky

Sept. 6 brings the new moon, which means that the moon is between the Earth and the sun and therefore not visible on this night. By Sept. 13, the moon has moved to a position that we call the first quarter, with one half of its surface lit and visible in the southwest until it sets at about 11:30 p.m.

By Sept. 21, the moon is full, which means it is directly opposite the sun in its orbit. It will rise in the east at about the same time that the sun sets in the west and be visible nearly all night long, setting in the west about the time that the sun rises in the east the next morning.

By Sept. 28, the moon will be at third quarter, appearing as a half-lit object rising in the east at about 11:30 p.m. and moving to nearly halfway up the sky by dawn.

Along with the moon and planets, there are many stars in the sky, but some can be difficult to see from the city because of bright artificial lights. If you can travel to a location away from city lights, you can see much more in the sky, especially around the time of the new moon when moonlight doesn’t wash out dimmer stars.

If you are in a dark location, look to the south and overhead. You should see white “cloud of light.” This is the densest part of our galaxy, the Milky Way. Our sun is just one of more than a billion stars that call the Milky Way home.