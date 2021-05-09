SKYWATCH: Space

May 5th is also the 60th anniversary on Alan Shepard’s suborbital, 15-minute ride into space, on Freedom 7! He was launched to an altitude of 116.5 miles on a Mercury-Redstone rocket, in 1961, to become the first U.S. astronaut in space. The launch was originally planned for December 5, 1960, which would have preceded Yuri Gagarin’s flight for the Soviet Union by more than four months! Al Shepard would go on to fly again as Apollo 14’s commander and was the only one of the Original 7 astronauts to walk on the Moon!

On May 25, 1961, President John Kennedy delivered his famous address to Congress that committed the United States and NASA to landing a man on the Moon and returning him (them) safely to Earth. This speech was made less than three weeks after Al Shepard achieved America’s first 15-minute venture into space! Of course, NASA met that challenge by landing, and returning, Apollo 11 in July, 1969. Actually, NASA accomplished two Lunar landings by the end of the 1960’s, with Apollo 12 landing that November.