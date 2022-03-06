SKYWATCH: The Sun -- Source of Life, Light and Power

Every day, a huge, dazzling ball of fire crosses the sky! In today’s modern world, few of us stop to consider this amazing fact. However, in ancient times, this mysterious daily occurrence was astonishing.

This giver of light, life, and power was an object of worship. Of course, today we know the Sun is really just one of countless billions of stars. But, even after we learned basically what the Sun was, it remained an enigma. What makes the Sun shine? How does our star generate such vast amounts of light and heat?

Up until a little over 100 years ago, it was thought that all hot, self-luminous objects were glowing due to the burning of something. If the Sun were made up of coal, for example, and if there were enough oxygen available to support combustion, it was calculated that it would keep burning for maybe a couple thousand years before becoming a cinder. The burning of coal, or another chemical reaction, just did not seem to match the reality of what was happening.

Meanwhile, astronomers had succeeded in fathoming the dimensions of the Earth, Moon, the other planets and the Sun and the distances between these objects.

Most of us do not appreciate how enormous the Sun is. The Sun is actually 109 times the diameter of the Earth and its mass (the tons of matter contained within its bulk) is fully 330,000 times as much. These figures are staggering. The Sun is the largest object by far in our solar system, and contains more than 99% of the solar system’s entire mass.

Recently, there has been much discussion about whether solar energy could ever be a suitable replacement for the burning of fossil fuels (coal, oil and natural gas). Let me assure you that there is more than enough solar energy available to power everything many times over.

The amount of solar radiation received by the Earth is approximately 1,370 watts for every square meter. Not all of this energy reaches the surface, but if it did, this would amount to 3,500 megawatts of solar energy per square mile all over the Earth’s surface. This is more that the output of a large nuclear- or coal-fired power plant, on just one square mile.

Of course, some of this energy is lost in the atmosphere due to clouds. Obviously, solar energy is unavailable at night, and the solar collectors now in use are far from 100% efficient. So, the amount of solar energy per square mile we can access is far less than what is available in theory – but keep in mind the sunlit side of earth has a lot of square miles!

The Earth has been bathed in this flux of solar energy for billions of years. All life on this planet is powered by the Sun. The fossil fuels we now primarily use are essentially the deposited remains of photosynthesis powered by the Sun.

In 1920, Arthur Eddington proposed the nuclear fusion of hydrogen into helium as the power source of the Sun. Albert Einstein’s famous mass/energy equivalence equation (E = mc2) revealed that the fusion process could sustain itself for billions of years by converting 4 million tons of mass every second into energy at the core of the Sun.

To be sure, 4 million tons seems like a lot, but not when you consider that the Sun contains more than 1.99 octillion tons of matter (that’s 1.99 followed by 25 zeroes). This is sufficient to sustain the hydrogen to helium fusion process for billions of years. So, we needn’t worry about the Sun dying any time soon!

The sun is mostly hydrogen and helium, along with traces of heavier elements such as carbon, oxygen, iron and others. But in the Sun, these elements are in a very unfamiliar state called a plasma.

A plasma results when a gas is raised to such a high temperature that the atoms shed electrons. Hydrogen atoms as we know them here on earth consist of a proton and an electron. In the Sun, the hydrogen is so hot that the electrons are stripped off, forming a sort of a superheated soup of protons and electrons.

At the center of the Sun where the thermonuclear fusion reactions occur, the temperature is measured in the millions of degrees. The pressures at this depth are unimaginable, and combine with the high temperature to push the hydrogen (protons) so close together that they stick together, or fuse, forming helium. This is the source of the Sun’s power, and our wellspring of light and warmth here on earth.

The Sun’s seething caldron of plasma consists of protons and electrons that are electrically charged particles. The dynamics of the motion of these charged particles generates strong magnetic fields which permeate the Sun.

Where the magnetic field lines penetrate the visible surface, the general area cools slightly, forming dark areas called sunspots. Sunspots can be observed using special telescopes designed to safely view the Sun.

NOTE: Never point a telescope at the Sun unless it is designed specifically to view the Sun and that you understand how it works. And never look at the Sun directly with the naked eye.

Sunspots are, in essence, magnetic storms on the visible surface of the Sun. They form and dissipate over periods of days or weeks, and often can be the sites of solar flares which can cause auroras (northern lights) on Earth, and also sometimes interfere with radio transmissions.

Astronomers have noted that the number of sunspots wax and wane over an 11-year sunspot cycle. The last sunspot minimum was in 2020. Currently, the number of sunspots is increasing, and will peak sometime around 2026. The next few years will be an interesting time for astronomers to observe sunspots.

