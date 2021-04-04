SKYWATCH: Touch the Stars

Astronomy is the oldest science known to man. We have used our power of visual observation to study the heavens. Astronomy has always been a dominant force in the history of man, from the time of the Babylonians until now. For the Babylonians, studying the stars was an act of divine worship. Even the king would ask for guidance in the affairs of the state from the astronomer-priest, who searched out the will of the gods by observing the intricacies of the heavens.
Both astrology and astronomy began as observational sciences. Later they parted company – astrology becoming associated with mysticism and astronomy associating with science. Astronomy measured things like the sizes and distances of the stars, their chemical composition, their motions across the sky, and the origin of the universe.
Astrology and astronomy flourished in ancient Greece, developing alongside a mythological world view that was based on geometrical and mathematical relationships. Science began with the Greeks applying mathematics to the study of the heavens. Aristarchus in the third century B.C. calculated the distances to the Sun and the Moon. He was the first person that believed the Sun, not the Earth, was the center of the solar system, an idea that was lost and not “discovered” again until Copernicus 1,800 years later!
The ancient Egyptians developed surveying to a high degree. This led them to align the Pyramids to the cardinal points with such a high degree of accuracy they are only off by 1/12th of a degree! Some believe this error is due more to “continental drift” than an error of measurement! This high degree of precision allowed them to align an inclined shaft in the Great Pyramid to the star Thuban, the north star at that time.
About 4,500 years ago the Wessex people in southern England were moving large stones across the Salisbury plan to build an observatory - Stonehenge. This observatory aligned stones to predict the equinoxes, solstices, and other events important to these plains people. But one of the most remarkable predictions of the stone alignment was the ability to predict eclipses!
The Chinese were keeping highly accurate astronomical records and by 2000 B.C. had determined the length of the year to be 365 days. They also observed and recorded a Supernova in the constellation of Cancer in 1054 A.D.
Let’s fast-forward to the future and the use of our spectacular telescopes – ground-based and space-based. The spectacular photographs of the universe are breathtaking. The structure, the color, the magnificence is utterly awe-inspiring. But what if you can’t see them? What if you are blind, is the universe closed to you? All through this article I have talked about the sights and discoveries persons gifted with sight have made, but what about those that are not so fortunate to be able to see?
The National Braille Press has issued the fifth edition of Touch the Stars. This book was written by Noreen Grice with tactile illustrations by Irma Goldberg and Shirley Keller. The foreword of this book was written by Kent Cullers, the retired Director of SETI Research & Development at the SETI Institute. Kent Cullers is the world’s first totally blind astronomer. All the pages of this book are tactile, and the representations of various concepts are easily readable by a blind person running their fingers over the raised dots on the pages. The sightless person feels the raised dots, and then reads the explanation on the corresponding page in Braille. This book is 103 pages long and includes 16 touchable illustrations covering constellations, planets, moon phases, total solar and lunar eclipses, galaxies, nebulae, number of planets in the Solar System and their relative positions from the Sun, and their relative sizes in relation to the Sun. Jupiter and its Red Spot are portrayed along with the position of the Red Spot on the planet. Saturn and its rings are shown and explained, and the motion of the planets is displayed. Comets are explained along with their composition. Meteors and meteor showers are displayed and explained. The Milky Way and Globular Star Clusters are shown. The book ends with a brief history of astronomy. For those of us who can’t read Braille, there is an included pamphlet.
This is a text book on astronomy for the sightless. There are more books available, and with the help of books like this and others, sightless individuals can understand the beauty of the universe. There are other means of exploration open to the sightless. I have an app (Eclipse Soundscapes) that uses sound and vibration on an iPhone to allow an individual to feel a total solar eclipse, a galaxy, the Red Spot, and other astronomical phenomenon. Today astronomy is not limited to those with sight but is available to all. Individuals without sight have so much to offer, and I am glad we are giving them a chance to shine.
Roy E. Gustafson is a member of the Popular Astronomy Club.
