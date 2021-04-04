SKYWATCH: Touch the Stars

Let’s fast-forward to the future and the use of our spectacular telescopes – ground-based and space-based. The spectacular photographs of the universe are breathtaking. The structure, the color, the magnificence is utterly awe-inspiring. But what if you can’t see them? What if you are blind, is the universe closed to you? All through this article I have talked about the sights and discoveries persons gifted with sight have made, but what about those that are not so fortunate to be able to see?

The National Braille Press has issued the fifth edition of Touch the Stars. This book was written by Noreen Grice with tactile illustrations by Irma Goldberg and Shirley Keller. The foreword of this book was written by Kent Cullers, the retired Director of SETI Research & Development at the SETI Institute. Kent Cullers is the world’s first totally blind astronomer. All the pages of this book are tactile, and the representations of various concepts are easily readable by a blind person running their fingers over the raised dots on the pages. The sightless person feels the raised dots, and then reads the explanation on the corresponding page in Braille. This book is 103 pages long and includes 16 touchable illustrations covering constellations, planets, moon phases, total solar and lunar eclipses, galaxies, nebulae, number of planets in the Solar System and their relative positions from the Sun, and their relative sizes in relation to the Sun. Jupiter and its Red Spot are portrayed along with the position of the Red Spot on the planet. Saturn and its rings are shown and explained, and the motion of the planets is displayed. Comets are explained along with their composition. Meteors and meteor showers are displayed and explained. The Milky Way and Globular Star Clusters are shown. The book ends with a brief history of astronomy. For those of us who can’t read Braille, there is an included pamphlet.