SKYWATCH: Women in astronomy: A look forward and a look back

Maria Mitchell showed an interest in astronomy at a young age, and her father encouraged this interest by showing her how to use a telescope and other astronomical instruments. That ability paid off on October 1, 1847, when Mitchell went to a rooftop observatory built by her father, peered through the telescope and found an object she later confirmed to be a comet.

The comet became known as “Miss Mitchell’s Comet” and vaulted its discoverer to instant fame. She was awarded a gold medal by the king of Denmark for using a telescope to find a comet, and is generally credited as being the first American to discover a comet and only the second woman to do so. In 1848, Mitchell became the first woman elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Famous Americans such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Herman Melville and Frederick Douglass visited Mitchell in Nantucket, where she worked for the U.S. Coast Survey tracking the movement of planets in order to use their positions to aid sailors in navigation.

Though she lacked a college degree, Mitchell was hired by Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, as a professor of astronomy, and is believed to be the first American woman to hold that position. Mitchell was also named director of the Vassar Observatory, where she and her students did pioneering work in astrophotography.