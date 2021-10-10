Fun fact: Scientists are shooting lasers at the moon
It’s been nearly five decades since the last astronaut walked on the moon, and until recently I was under the impression that any scientific studies related to the lunar missions pretty much wrapped up soon after the final Apollo splashdown.
As I recall, the Apollo astronauts brought back some rocks and dust from the moon, all of which I assume was closely examined years ago, and performed a few other experiments generating useful data that I thought had long since been compiled and analyzed.
But it turns out that there is at least one scientific experiment which began soon after Neil Armstrong took one small step that is still ongoing, and that is generating data which has increased our knowledge and understanding of the moon, the Earth, and the universe at large.
As they roved about the moon in July 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts placed a scientific instrument known as the Laser Ranging Retroreflector, or LR3, on the lunar surface. More retroreflectors were placed during the Apollo 14 and 15 missions, both of which took place in 1971. There are also retroreflectors aboard unmanned lunar probes orbiting the moon.
For over 50 years, scientists on Earth have been firing laser beams at these retroreflectors, which then direct the beams back to the source. The data collected is being used to measure the distance between the Earth and moon with incredible precision.
In very round numbers, the distance to the moon varies between 221,500 miles and 252,700 miles, depending on where it is in its orbit. Using laser ranging, though, astronomers can now exactly measure that distance to within one millimeter.
To draw an analogy, this is akin to measuring the distance from New York City to Los Angeles to within the width of a fine human hair, while never leaving Times Square.
It’s nice to hear that we’re capable of doing that, but does knowing this figure really advance science? It certainly does, in several ways.
Knowing the exact distance to the moon at any given point in time provides data confirming Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, and his ideas on how gravitational attraction causes celestial objects to move. Because gravity is a universal force, knowing more about how it works between the Earth and the moon sheds light on how it works throughout the Solar System, the Milky Way galaxy, and the universe.
Laser ranging experiments also led astronomers to conclude that the moon has a liquid core, perhaps surrounding a dense solid core. Astronomers are also using the laser data to find out what happened to the moon’s now-extinct magnetic field, and to learn more about how the moon and Earth were formed billions of years ago.
One of the places where lasers are being fired to the moon is the Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico. The experiments performed there are done under a project known as the Apache Point Observatory Lunar Laser-ranging Operation, which appropriately generates the acronym APOLLO.
