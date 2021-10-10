In very round numbers, the distance to the moon varies between 221,500 miles and 252,700 miles, depending on where it is in its orbit. Using laser ranging, though, astronomers can now exactly measure that distance to within one millimeter.

To draw an analogy, this is akin to measuring the distance from New York City to Los Angeles to within the width of a fine human hair, while never leaving Times Square.

It’s nice to hear that we’re capable of doing that, but does knowing this figure really advance science? It certainly does, in several ways.

Knowing the exact distance to the moon at any given point in time provides data confirming Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, and his ideas on how gravitational attraction causes celestial objects to move. Because gravity is a universal force, knowing more about how it works between the Earth and the moon sheds light on how it works throughout the Solar System, the Milky Way galaxy, and the universe.

Laser ranging experiments also led astronomers to conclude that the moon has a liquid core, perhaps surrounding a dense solid core. Astronomers are also using the laser data to find out what happened to the moon’s now-extinct magnetic field, and to learn more about how the moon and Earth were formed billions of years ago.