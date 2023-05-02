Six eighth-grade students at Wilson Middle School in Moline got a glimpse of rock stardom on Monday, via a studio recording session and live concert at Common Chord.

Wilson's "School of Rock Club" Band recorded covers of popular rock hits in Common Chord's Underground Economy Recording Studio, then followed by performing the songs live for their families in the Redstone Room.

Students in the club voted on which songs they wanted to cover, with faculty sponsor Alexandra Axup directing them on which worked best with their skill levels.

Axup, a math teacher, said this was the first year Wilson had offered a School of Rock Club.

She began playing the bass guitar at 9 years old and attended Common Chord's music camp for the first time at 13. Having performed in several Quad-City bands, Axup jumped at the opportunity to help foster future rockers.

"I'm super, super busy — but this makes me so happy, and they love it. They would never get to play with other people if it wasn't for this club," she said. "They just wouldn't have this opportunity (otherwise), so it's been fun working with them, teaching them and just passing on the support I had when I was growing up onto them."

Case in point, Axup said two students were learning to play guitar off YouTube before having the club's regular practices.

The School of Rock Club has been practicing for their Redstone Room debut since February, starting with Deep Purple's early '70's hit "Smoke on the Water." Students would learn one or two songs individually, but typically began learning another once the band could "play through" one with Axup's guidance.

Lead vocalist Liv Linnenburger has about two years of vocal experience but said this is her first time singing in a band.

"I'm hoping this performance will help me grow my career because I really like singing, and I'd like to pursue it a bit in the future," she said. "I think performing will just help me get a better feel for the stage, and it'll just help me for the future."

Though she doesn't necessarily experience stage fright, Linnenburger said she felt, "mostly nervous" before the live performance because of social anxiety.

"So it gets a little bit hard with a lot of people around," she said. "But, I'm just really excited to sing because it makes me really happy. … Ms. Axup is a really great teacher; she's been helping us through all of this."

Guitarist Enzo Gomez said he initially started learning guitar last summer in a three-month, in-person program at Moline High School.

"After that, I was just self-learning," he said. "I really like this club. It just gives us the opportunity to use nice instruments, which most people probably can't afford."

Gomez and Linnenburger agreed that, beyond providing structured lesson times for various instruments or roles, the School of Rock Club has helped members form stronger friendships with one another.

The club typically meets twice a week, recently with dress rehearsals for their Monday performance.

"I'm just excited to go on stage and just perform for everyone," Gomez said. "I'm mostly excited for 'Smoke in the Water,' because I think it's our best song, and I think everyone does their best on it. I'm also excited for 'Don't Stop Believin'' (by Journey), because I think a lot of people know that song. It'll just be cool for us to play."

Linnenberger seconded her peer's comments, adding how the club's bassist will sing alongside her for "Don't Stop Believin'".

"I'm also excited for 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' (by Nirvana)," she said. "I'm not very good at singing like Kurt (Cobain), I will never sing like Kurt, but 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' is just such a good song, and I really like it."

All things considered, Axup hopes the studio recording and live performance instills passion.

"I hope they build confidence, love it and then keep doing it and keep looking for (performance) opportunities," she said, noting how the club inspired one student to audition for a musical. "I'm one of the youngest people in the (Quad Cities') music scene right now, and I don't want it to end with me. I'm hoping there continues to be more and more kids and youth that get into it and keep the music scene going around here."

The School of Rock Club came to Wilson as one of 23 student offerings available through "Lights on for Learning," a federally-funded, five-year grant program that supports a wide range of before and after school enrichment opportunities free of charge for students and families.

Wilson is currently in its fifth year of the program, touting 246 total student participants this school year.

Lights on for Learning programming is driven by student interest and gauged through annual surveys. Wilson will offer a 15-day summer session, with enrollment open to all current middle schoolers until May 31. Contact Wilson site coordinator Allison Glessner at aglessne@molineschools.org with additional questions.

John Deere Middle School will also offer its own summer session from June 12 to July 1. For questions, contact site coordinator Chad Potter at cpotter@molineschools.org.

Photos: Wilson Middle School's "School of Rock Club Band" performs at Common Cord's Redstone Room