With Thursday’s snow day, the state department of education wasn’t able to complete its Phase II audit of Davenport schools, said state spokeswoman Staci Hupp.
“We’ll need to return at a later date, probably in March,” she said in an email.
During Davenport’s first audit in early 2017, areas of known noncompliance — special education and disproportionality — were scrutinized. That was a Phase I audit; Phase II explores compliance in other areas, including general education and finances, and where corrective actions haven’t been implemented.
Amy Williamson, chief of the bureau of school improvement and leader of the Phase II audit team, was slated to share the report with the state board of education at its next meeting March 28.
Hupp said the report is now expected in May.
Williamson’s team was originally scheduled for Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, but was postponed to Monday through Wednesday due to inclement weather; Hupp said Thursday was being held as an unscheduled day for interviews, if needed.
After Williamson’s report, the state board will recommend one of three options for Davenport: retain full accreditation, be granted conditional accreditation or be dissolved.
State school board president Brooke Axiotis said in a January phone interview with The Times that conditional accreditation was the likeliest outcome, though the decision ultimately depends with the Phase II report.