So your school is practicing remote learning. What does it mean?

According to Lawrence, the district is now surveying Rock Island-Milan families to determine who is in need of technology access at home. Savage said Moline-Coal Valley families were surveyed a few months ago, and it was determined about 85% of families have internet access and at least one device at home. Moline-Coal Valley is a 1:1 district, issuing a device to all students in grades fifth through 12 grades.

Per the state’s recommendations, students should have the opportunity to “redo, make up, or try again to complete, show progress or attempt to complete work assigned before the remote learning period in that time frame.”

“We continue to be awed by the phenomenal creativity, resilience, empathy, and problem-solving prowess of Illinois’ educators, administrators, and students,” Ayala said in a news release. “The stories we see every day on social media, in the news, and in our email show us just how focused our educators are on supporting our children in this time of crisis.”

The full remote learning recommendations can be viewed at www.isbe.net/Documents/RL-Recommendations-3-27-20.pdf.

Schools are also allotted up to five “Remote Learning Planning Days” after March 30 to plan in partnership with their collective bargaining units.