Social, emotional recovery of students among resolutions for Quad-City school superintendents

As local students return from the holiday break, the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus asked school superintendents to consider what their New Year's resolutions are for their respective districts.

The superintendents have similar concerns and priorities, especially related to the social and emotional recovery of students in a post-pandemic climate. Also topping their lists are improvements and upgrades to local schools, including major changes and smaller upgrades.

Dr. Michelle Morse

Bettendorf

"We're looking forward to continuing to partner with our community. We have a focus right now on a potential general obligation bond, and we're excited about the prospect of presenting that in March, should we get all of the necessary signatures and the board calls for an election," Morse said. "We're working with our community now and appreciate their involvement and collaboration around getting signatures."

She said the district would continue to focus on literacy, math and social, emotional and behavioral health, and looked forward to strengthening systems of support for students.

"Our elementary team is working through a process to identify a new pre-k-5 literacy curriculum," she said. "They'll more than likely identify one or two curricula to pilot; we'd spend a year putting into practice to make sure it aligns with the standards we teach, as well as our focus on literacy instruction."

Though not confirmed, Morse said the district may pilot the new curricula in the 2023-2024 school year. The district also is evaluating potential 2023 summer facility projects.

"Right now, the one formal project that will go forward this summer is the HVAC system replacement at Neil Armstrong (elementary)," she said.

Dr. Kristin Humphries

East Moline

Calling the pandemic's impact "deleterious" for all, Humphries said a 2023 resolution is to take more off students' and teachers' plates.

"Last year, we had students coming back for the first time after part-time school the year before,” he said. “We've noticed a lot of students with social-emotional concerns.”

The district is "heading in the right direction," he said, and the best thing to do is "let our teachers go to work and get out of the way" as they return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"So we enable our teachers to do what they do really well,” he said. “I know that sounds simplistic, but I think what education is often guilty of is that sometimes we do too much."

East Moline schools will continue seeing progress with the district’s community Wi-Fi project — an ongoing initiative that began this November.

"Every neighborhood in East Moline, Silvis and Colona will soon — hopefully in 2023 — have access to free, high-speed internet,” Humphries said. “That's been a big goal of ours; we're super excited about this because I don't know of any other communities near us with something like this."

Phase “1A” of the project — covering the entire neighborhood at the bottom of 7th Street in East Moline — is complete.

"We're working with MidAmerican to identify the correct poles and areas that we're going to put devices on," Humphries said.

Todd DeTaeye

Assistant superintendent of Moline-Coal Valley

DeTaeye shared that two next steps for the district — recently presented by superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage — were "remember our why" and "remember our strategic goals: PACE."

PACE stands for "people, achievement, community and environment" and outlines the district's equity focus areas. In an email, DeTaeye described it as a "systems approach to measuring impact," with "clear goals and indicators of success."

This spring, Moline-Coal Valley schools will embark on a collaboration called "Portrait of a Graduate" with an array of stakeholders.

"This will help the district identify our shared aspirations as we engage with the broader community to consider these important questions," DeTaeye said:

"What are the hopes, dreams, and aspirations that our community has for its students?

"What are the skills and mindsets our children need for success in this rapidly changing, complex world?

"And how can we continue to design those learning experiences to maximize our vision?."

Savage was out this week and unavailable for comment.

Joe Stutting

North Scott

"We're looking forward to the projects that will be underway; the Regional Innovation Center, Alan Shephard (elementary) additions and the new softball field athletic complex," he said. "I think the other one is just continuing to expand educational opportunities for our kids."

In partnership with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, the upcoming Regional Innovation Center will greatly expand career and technical education (CTE) pathways in construction, electronics, diesel, HVAC, plumbing and agriculture for all area students, not just North Scott.

“At the high school level, the career pathways will be huge over the next few years in making sure all kids have a step toward their future,” Stutting said. "As a district, we're working hard on the kind of supports that our students need today, and that's everything from reading and math to mental health."

The Regional Innovation Center will break ground this spring and is expected to open by fall 2024.

“We’re excited for the future of North Scott,” Stutting said. “This school year — 2022-2023 — feels more normal than it has in three years, and we look forward to that continuing.”

Brian Strusz

Pleasant Valley

Strusz had a three-pronged 2023 resolution for his district: to continue growing people together, growing young minds and growing into the future.

"As we continue to grow, the importance of relationships and teamwork is critical to having success in our schools," he said of the first goal. "'Growing young minds, I'd say, is just making sure we're offering high-quality learning experiences and opportunities for all kids, and that's from the classroom to the activities arena."

In "growing into the future," Strusz notes upcoming district facility renovations.

"We have construction projects at the junior high and Forest Grove (elementary) starting in March," he said. "The Spartan Stadium renovation — which is track resurfacing and field turf — and junior high track resurfacing, we're hoping, will be done by the start of this August."

The junior high and Forest Grove additions will be complete by the 2023-2024 school year, Strusz said.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence

Rock Island-Milan

"Really, our resolutions are a lot of continuation with goals we started early on in the year," he said, citing a focus on social-emotional learning (SEL) and students' mental health needs.

Lawrence was notified right before winter break of the district receiving a federal, four-year $3.8 million grant to expand and conduct SEL projects at the high school.

"A resolution was to hopefully to get that grant," he said. "Now, we get to work on increasing SEL and mental-health competence at the high school level."

Meeting all students’ CTE needs and goals will be a “big” 2023 priority, and Lawrence hopes to convert Rocky's educational internship class into a full-fledged career pathway.

“So students who know they want to become teachers can do all the planning and preparation during their four years here,” he said. “So when they leave, they’re able to potentially come back here as assistants and one day become teachers.”

Equity is another area seeing 2023 developments.

"We'll have a very comprehensive equity audit," Lawrence said. "An outside agency will assess all of our programming, policies, teacher practices and procedures through each department. I'm hoping they’ll find and include suggestions, recommendations and a strategic plan to help us continue enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion."

The new year also will usher in new looks for Rock Island-Milan facilities.

"The high school expansion we're hoping to be done here in early 2023, and we've got the (new) administration center, warehouse and production kitchen in the early part of 2023-2024," he said, adding the high school pool renovation will remain in facility improvement conversations moving forward.

The district will also continue to improve and update safety procedures, security devices and work toward more consistent communication across different safety drills or emergencies.

Dr. Jay Morrow

United Township

"As with all schools, we will continue to work to get the school back to normal for students — post-COVID — by providing support, etc. to make up for the lost time," he said. "We will continue work on our 10-year facilities plan, with many projects in the works for this upcoming summer."

United Township facility improvements scheduled for summer 2023 include several roofing projects, HVAC work, concrete replacements and parking lot repairs and renovations to the chemistry lab and "Gallery" library.

TJ Schneckloth

Davenport

Did not respond to the request.

From our archives: 110-year-old photographs from the Quad-Cities