Social media posts show rising concern about Alleman High School's future

"Unfortunately we are dealing with an individual who feels that all of her decisions are a reflection of God’s will and what God wants. Because of this it will be next to impossible to convince her that she is possibly in error in any way, ever. Any pushback against her or the administration will be seen by her as proof that she is doing God’s will and making difficult and necessary decisions. We are at an impasse."

It's not the first time Alleman parents have expressed concerns about the administration. In June of 2014, about 500 people rallied near the school to protest the no-explanation dismissal of Assistant Principal Michelle Gau. At that time, the school was under largely different leadership.

Many of those unsettled by more removals and departures of long-admired staff say DeJaegher is merely the latest vehicle by which diocesan leadership is exacting its influence.

Several former staffers and Alleman alumni have referred to a refrain they say has been repeated for decades: Alleman isn't Catholic enough for Peoria.

Some see the arrivals of Stroud and Father Matthew Hoelscher, the chaplain, as an effort to make Alleman more conservative — in part by focusing more on religious teachings than on academics. The result, many parents worry, is that an Alleman education isn't what it used to be.