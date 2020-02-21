Solar energy contemplated by Mercer County School Baord

ALEDO — A representative of a solar energy firm told the Mercer County School Board at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19, that the district could save $23,000 to $24,000 annually if solar panels were installed at district schools.

No action was taken, but the district is contemplating leasing some land to the Clean Energy Design Group, Springfield, in the future. Steven Smith of Clean Energy talked to the board.

The panels would be flat and would be installed on the ground or rooftop, Smith said. “Arrays sit six feet off the ground and tilt east to west (following the sun),” he said. He noted that any array installed on a flat roof would not be visible from the ground.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said his company would provide energy assistance to nonprofit organizations at no cost to the district. If accepted by the school district, a 20-year contract would be entered.

The board also approved renewing its contract with Johannes Bus Service at a 4.5% increase. The total cost will depend on how many routes the outside bus provider delivers.

In a related matter, the board approved a bid of $157,520 from Midwest Transit of Kankakee for a two-year lease option on six buses for the 2020-2021 school year. That included a $46,000 trade-in option on four buses.