Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-Illinois) announced the launch of his first Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District— the winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

To compete, art submissions must be made by Friday, April 28, 2023. Applicants must submit a high-resolution photo of their art and a student release form in an email to: IL17.ArtCompetition@mail.house.gov.

“One of the responsibilities I look forward to the most is recognizing our many talented neighbors in central and northwestern Illinois,” Sorensen said in a news release. “I look forward to acknowledging the gifted young artists across our district and honoring one talented student’s work in the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”

The student release form — along with more information about the competition — can be found at https://sorensen.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The annual Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and has accepted more than 650,000 pieces of art from high school students across the country.

