Spring registration still open at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Enrollment for the spring 2023 term is still open at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which includes Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. Tuition and fees for the spring term are due by Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Spring 2023 classes begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Given the holiday season, new students are encouraged to start the admissions process to ensure they're able to get the classes they want, when they want them.

The full class schedule is posted on EICC's website, and its "New Student Checklist" is a great step-by-step resource to use during the admissions process. EICC regards its tuition as "the most competitive in the state of Iowa," offering many grant, loan and scholarship options to increase access to college education.

Students interested in earning a bachelor’s degree can enroll in one of EICC's many Transfer Major programs—all credits earned will then transfer to students' four-year college of choice.

For those looking to enter directly into the workforce, EICC offers over 30 career programs. Options include advanced manufacturing, truck driving, nursing, business and several other industry options.

Many of EICC's career programs have garnered "high-demand" designations by the state of Iowa and qualify for the Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers the full cost of tuition—all students must do is file their Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).

EICC also offers a plethora of online programs for those with busier schedules, garnering over than 2,000 online students each semester. Here, students still have access to the same perks as ‘traditional’ on-campus students, like advising, tutoring, student services and more.

Visit eicc.edu/spring for more information. Call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for additional questions.

A look at the renovations to Scott Community College