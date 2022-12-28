St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway

St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology program at SAU.
The agreement between the two schools provides more options and advantages in admissions — students may transfer up to eight undergraduate credits to satisfy specific MSEP course requirements.
Nick Voth, MSEP academic advisor and recruiter, said he's "excited" about the new partnership and the exposure it brings to SAU's program.
“Under this agreement, Augustana students who have a 3.25 GPA and meet all additional requirements will be given automatic acceptance into our MSEP program," he said in a news release. "In addition, the GRE admission requirements are waived. I hope this agreement helps reduce some barriers to pursuing a graduate degree while also supporting enrollment in our program that has proven to meet the needs of students with varying career goals.”
Dr. Kimberly A. Murphy, director of Augustana's Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness, shares this excitement.
“It opens the doors to more educational and career opportunities," she said. "It will provide a direct pathway for our students as they graduate from Augustana and a rich learning opportunity for their future,” said
Augustana students interested in the MSEP program should apply to SAU by Jan. 31, 2023.
A representative from SAU will also visit Augustana early in the spring semester to provide further details about the program. Information regarding the entire transfer agreement process can be found on the "Transfer Agreements" page of SAU's website.
After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
Findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) have uncovered historic declines in student performance nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local school districts have worked to address these historic slides, through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) frameworks.
Students and community members alike rolled up their sleeves and donated blood at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday—but it wasn't a typical blood drive. In memoriam of lifelong Bettendorf student and 2022 graduate Charly Erpelding - who passed away in October after her second bout with cancer - the school district, friends, members of the Erpelding family and ImpactLife joined forces to host the first-ever "Give Like Charly" blood drive.
Moline nonprofit SAL Community Services was awarded a three-year grant totaling nearly $1.2 million to support and expand its early childhood development services. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) offered the grant to implement its Prevention Initiative (PI) program, which provides intensive, research-based child development and family support services for expectant parents or those with children up to age three—aiming to build a strong early learning foundation and prepare children for success at school.