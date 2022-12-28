St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway

St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology program at SAU.

The agreement between the two schools provides more options and advantages in admissions — students may transfer up to eight undergraduate credits to satisfy specific MSEP course requirements.

Nick Voth, MSEP academic advisor and recruiter, said he's "excited" about the new partnership and the exposure it brings to SAU's program.

“Under this agreement, Augustana students who have a 3.25 GPA and meet all additional requirements will be given automatic acceptance into our MSEP program," he said in a news release. "In addition, the GRE admission requirements are waived. I hope this agreement helps reduce some barriers to pursuing a graduate degree while also supporting enrollment in our program that has proven to meet the needs of students with varying career goals.”

Dr. Kimberly A. Murphy, director of Augustana's Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness, shares this excitement.

“It opens the doors to more educational and career opportunities," she said. "It will provide a direct pathway for our students as they graduate from Augustana and a rich learning opportunity for their future,” said

Augustana students interested in the MSEP program should apply to SAU by Jan. 31, 2023.

A representative from SAU will also visit Augustana early in the spring semester to provide further details about the program. Information regarding the entire transfer agreement process can be found on the "Transfer Agreements" page of SAU's website.

SAU's website also has a "Master of Exercise in Physiology" page with more information about the program.

Sights from St. Ambrose University's Celebration of the Class of 2020