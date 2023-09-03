Just about a year ago Saturday, Amy Boynton said she got a call from her son, St. Ambrose University defensive lineman Forrest Boynton, telling her he had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

“He was a healthy 20-year-old kid,” Amy Boynton said. “At first, I thought it wasn’t fair, and then I thought Forrest is the type of person who is so positive, and he was positive about it and that it made me feel positive."

On Saturday, about a year after being diagnosed, Forrest Boynton was suited up in his St. Ambrose uniform ready to play against University of Wisconsin-Stout. In that year, he has gone through rounds of chemotherapy and had three inches of his left collar bone removed.

But Saturday had a surprise for this Fighting Bee: an announcement he would receive an expense-paid week at Lake of the Ozarks to spend time with family and fish, as a wish from Nik’s Wish. They will go next summer.

“I’m blessed to be back,” Forrest Boynton said after a ceremony before Saturday’s game. “I’m playing for all the people that can’t do it.”

Boynton, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, could have gone home after his diagnosis, but he chose to stay in school.

“I just wanted to support this team as much as I could, even going through treatment and everything,” he said. “I just wanted to get back on the field.

Boynton credits his perseverance to the large amount of support he got from his friends, family and many people he didn’t know.

He also used his disease to motivate his teammates.

“I told them if I can do this, you guys can do this, and surely play a football game,” Boynton said.

Boynton said he had to change his workout and weight training routine, “but I still hit the same,” he added with a smile.

Meeting Boynton as he came out of the locker room to learn of the gift of his trip was Kelli Ritschel-Boehle, the mother of Nikolas Ritschel who started the foundation named after her son, the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, also known as Nik’s Wish. The foundation delivers wishes to cancer patients between the ages of 18 and 24.

“My son was 17 when he was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma,” she said. “He got a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He drove those people crazy with wishes they couldn’t do. We even asked for a pet monkey and I’m here to tell you they cannot do pet monkeys.”

During Nik’s journey he met another young man who was diagnosed with cancer one month after his 18th birthday, meaning he didn’t qualify for Make-A-Wish.

“That weighed heavy on Nik’s heart,” Ritschel-Boehle said. “About eight months later, the night before Nik died, he said, ‘Mom, can you help him have a wish, too?’ So, I’ve been under contract with Nik for the last 11 years delivering over 311 wishes from our mostly all-volunteer-powered charity that is based in Rockford, Illinois."

Nikolas Ritschel was 21 when he died.

Boynton explained in an Instagram post that he was experiencing “intense pain” in his left shoulder during his first football practice last year. After X-rays, scans, tests and biopsies, he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.

Ewing sarcoma is a cancer that occurs in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. He began chemotherapy on Sept. 15, 2022.

“He wanted to stay in school, which was remarkable to me because me, as a mama bear, I wanted to bring him home,” Amy Boynton said. “I traveled up here from Kansas City to the University of Iowa where he was treated, and he did it. We did it. As a family we did it.”

