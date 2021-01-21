St. Ambrose gets $2.6 million donation to support nursing program

St. Ambrose University has received a $2.6 million donation meant to benefit its nursing program.
The donation will be used to provide the nursing department with updated training equipment for its students, according to the university.
It will also support the chair of the program’s salary and benefits as well as their efforts at professional development and promotion of the program, Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, said Thursday during a news conference.
“We’re here because we want to celebrate a remarkable philanthropic gift that will impact St. Ambrose University and our students most especially for generations to come,” Lescinski said.
Among the things the donation will help the department do is upgrade patient simulation devices used in the program, St. Ambrose said.
Those simulators allow students to safely practice various skills they will use in nursing, Heather Scott, an instructor in the nursing program, said.
Scott said the simulators realistically mimic body functions and medical conditions.
“They will react as a real person would,” she said.
The simulators are programmable, allowing students to practice a variety of scenarios, including pediatrics and birth.
“We can program them to do essentially anything,” Scott said.
The gift is from Ann Hinkhouse, who died in 2020, according to a news release. She was a longtime nurse who received her master’s degree in business administration from St. Ambrose. She also helped develop the university’s healthcare administration MBA and also served as a volunteer patient for students.
The chair position was named after the donor, SAU said. It is now the Ann Elaine Hinkhouse Endowed Chair in Nursing.
Lescinski said Hinkhouse was a lifelong learner. She earned the MBA in 1994 and completing a parish nurse certification after retirement.
“She was always learning,” Lescinski said.
Hinkhouse contacted SAU about giving the donation as she prepared for her retirement, Lescinski said.
“We are always humbled by a gift of this magnitude,” she said. “Particularly when it comes from one of our own.”