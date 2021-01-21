St. Ambrose gets $2.6 million donation to support nursing program

St. Ambrose University has received a $2.6 million donation meant to benefit its nursing program.

The donation will be used to provide the nursing department with updated training equipment for its students, according to the university.

It will also support the chair of the program’s salary and benefits as well as their efforts at professional development and promotion of the program, Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, said Thursday during a news conference.

“We’re here because we want to celebrate a remarkable philanthropic gift that will impact St. Ambrose University and our students most especially for generations to come,” Lescinski said.

Among the things the donation will help the department do is upgrade patient simulation devices used in the program, St. Ambrose said.

Those simulators allow students to safely practice various skills they will use in nursing, Heather Scott, an instructor in the nursing program, said.

Scott said the simulators realistically mimic body functions and medical conditions.

“They will react as a real person would,” she said.