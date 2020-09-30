St. Ambrose graduate donates $2.5 million to university to honor inspiring professor

A St. Ambrose University graduate has donated $2.5 million in honor of a professor who inspired him.

Agnes C. Renner made geography come alive for John L. Butler, a Muscatine native who received a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Ambrose in 1971, despite it being a morning class, according to a university news release issued Wednesday.

Butler took several courses from Renner, including examining specific areas of the world, he said during a Wednesday news conference about the gift.

“It really opened my eyes to the world — the politics, the economics and all that, of different parts of the world,” Butler said.

Those classes influenced his choices when he furthered his education, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After graduation, Butler earned his master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, according to the St. Ambrose.

The Johns Hopkins program included elements of history and geography, including international economics and diplomatic history, he said.

“It was a multidisciplinary thing, which I really liked and which really prepared me for my career,” he said.