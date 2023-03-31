St. Ambrose University will kick off its annual Multicultural Week Sunday, April 2, featuring a slew of activities celebrating ethnic minorities and underrepresented groups in the region.

The free celebrations will begin with the Quad Cities World Cultures Festival (QCWCF) on from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place on campus at the Rogalski Center Ballroom, located at 518 W. Locust St. in Davenport.

Sunday's festivities will feature performances by local individuals and groups of various cultures.

The QCWCF is one of the oldest and largest cultural festivals in the Quad-Cities area, sponsored by SAU's International Studies program and the World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities. For more information, contact International Studies Director Duk Kim at 563-333-6169 or KimDuk@sau.edu.

Scheduled events for the remainder of Multicultural Week 2023 are as follows:

Monday, April 3: DEI update and "Humanize My Hoodie" documentary screening

The SAU student diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) office will provide an update on the work of its office and related student clubs and organizations. This will take place at the Rogalski Center Ballroom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Also at the Rogalski Center Ballroom from 7 to 9 p.m., SAU will host a screening of the "Humanize My Hoodie" documentary by Jason Sole and Andre Wright. The Humanize My Hoodie movement aims to challenge the negative perceptions of Black and Indigenous people of color, by wearing the movement's titular hoodies. Through "fashion activism," it also aims to destigmatize fashion trends.

Tuesday, April 4: Faculty, staff discussions and Keynote address

From 10 to 11 a.m., SAU faculty will engage in a discussion titled "Barriers to DEI at SAU and Problem-Solving." Facilitated by Dr. William T. Lewis, a nationally recognized DEI leader, this event will provide faculty an opportunity to share hurdles to DEI at SAU and brainstorm how to address those hurdles. The location is still to be determined; contact Rachael Suddarth for the Google invite.

Facilitated by Dr. William T. Lewis, a nationally recognized DEI leader, this event will provide faculty an opportunity to share hurdles to DEI at SAU and brainstorm how to address those hurdles. The location is still to be determined; contact Rachael Suddarth for the Google invite. Another faculty — and staff — discussion titled "Creating an Academic Culture of Belonging" will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom. Also led by Lewis, this discussion will provide strategies for how faculty and staff can create an academic environment of belonging for all students.

Lewis will end Tuesday by giving a keynote address at 7 p.m. at the Rogalski Center Ballroom. His address, titled "What Does Belonging Look Like at St. Ambrose University?" will highlight the current state of race relations in the U.S., including Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action in college admissions and attacks on DEI efforts at businesses, universities and government offices. Lewis will also touch on strategies to create open and honest dialogues on how to address DEI issues.

Wednesday, April 5: Speaker

A speaker from the African American Museum of Iowa will come to the Rogalski Center Ballroom. More information on this event, including the time, has yet to be confirmed. The African American Museum of Iowa's traveling exhibit "Suspended: Systemic Oppression in Our Schools" is currently on display on the first floor of the Rogalski Center.

Wednesday, April 12: Annual Unity March

Culminating SAU's celebrations will be the university's annual Unity March. SAU's Black Student Union will host the march to reaffirm solidarity on campus. The starting location and time for the march are still to be determined. Stay tuned to SAU's Multicultural Week 2023 webpage for updates.

Photos: Quad-Cities World Cultures Festival 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-001 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-002 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-003 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-004 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-005 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-006 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-007 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-008 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-009 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-010 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-011 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-012 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-013 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-014 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-015 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-016 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-017 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-018 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-019 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-020 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-021 030118-WORLD-CULTURES-022