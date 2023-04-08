St. Ambrose University will hold its second-annual Innovation Summit this Thursday, focused on fostering a growth mindset around learning and the workplace.

This year's summit, titled "Learning to Work | Working to Learn," will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the Rogalski Center, located on-campus at 518 W. Locust St. in Davenport.

The event will feature around 100 business leaders from around the Quad-Cities and Midwest area. Last year's summit focused on bridging the gap between higher education offerings and professional businesses and/or industries.

This year, attendees will delve deeper in discussions of continued learning — a growth mindset.

"… And what does that look like in the workplace ecosystem?" explained SAU president Dr. Amy Novak. "What does that look like in the college learning ecosystem? More specifically, can those two things merge?"

She said participants can expect breakfast in the morning, followed by table exercises to engage in. A business panel will feature regional leaders highlighting practices related to workplace learning and the evolution of learning in the workplace.

"We also have a student panel that will be discussing their perspectives on growth mindset and expectations of the future workplace," Novak said, adding that participants will also get a glimpse into new approaches of learning—specifically, SAU's augmented and virtual reality simulations.

The student panel and simulation opportunities will be new feature of this year's summit. Sophomore Deon Harrison, a finance and marketing major, will be one of several students on the panel.

"I think I'm most looking forward to learning, then also providing things I've learned throughout the way," he said. "I've just learned a lot from being at school about what growth mindset is and how we can adapt that to our professional interpersonal relationships."

Harrison attended last year's summit as one of two student speakers, so he also looks forward to learning and networking with area professionals and employers again.

"Being around those employers helped me get an understanding of what they're looking for and how I can work toward those skills," he said. "… I'm just excited for (other) students to get this experience as well."

Novak seconds much of Harrison's sentiments—she looks forward to creating a "co-curricular" dialogue with local professionals.

"It's insufficient for higher ed. and business to not be partnered," she said. "We know that so much continues to change and disrupt the workplace and higher education environment—how do we develop a mindset where we're just continually curious about that, as opposed to seeing that as a barrier."

In having these conversations, Novak hopes to help shift the mindset around higher education and an ever-changing workplace.

"For many years, I think the reality for most businesses - and most people attaining higher ed. - is you're sort of 'finished' (learning) at 24. Today, we know that's not possible," Novak said. "We have to help people make a shift from what once was 'This is what you do in college; now this is what you do in work' to really see how learning is going to bleed across our lifetime."

One step SAU has taken to encourage a growth mindset will be launching a series of workplace credentials this July.

"These are non credit bearing, they just allow you to really bolster a skill set," Novak explained. "We're going to be educating learners across their lifespan; so we're really broadening our definition of our role as a learning organization to see and help people see that this is a lifespan of activity."

Though she can't go into specifics just yet, Novak said SAU will launch a "pretty significant effort" in its strategic plan to explore new, different collaborations and partnerships.

To register for the 2023 Innovation Summit, visit https://www.sau.edu/innovation-summit. For questions, contact Wendy Pondell at 563-333-6290 or Events@sau.edu.

