St. Ambrose students share impact of Iowa Tuition Grant

St. Ambrose University hosted a breakfast for Legislative attendees this week, where students spoke about the impact of the Iowa Tuition Grant.

Students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the grant's profound impact on their education.

Thurmond, who double-majors in criminal justice and women and gender studies with a minor in sociology, called attention to the difference the grant has made as a first-generation student who also comes from a large family.

"I can confidently say that I would not be here at St. Ambrose without the Iowa Tuition Grant," she said. "Funds like these can make a huge difference in people's lives, and it especially has positively impacted mine."

Salazar, who graduates this May with a Bachelor of Arts in history education, heartily seconded this notion.

"For the longest time, I thought I would grow up to be a maintenance worker just like my grandfather, who worked at Heinz for 44 years. When I told him this plan, he said, 'Mijo, look at my fingers. Not a single one is straight. They have been broken and damaged over the years, and you can do so much more.

"The main message was to go to school, so you don't have to work as hard as I did. And I could not have done that without the help of the Iowa Tuition grant."

As Salazar continues to live the reality of what he calls "The American Dream," his only wish is for the grant to continue to grow, not only monetarily but also in its accessibility.

Legislative attendees included Andy Baumert, vice president of marketing for the Iowa Association of Independent Colleges; Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer; Iowa State Reps. Gary M. Mohr and Norlin Mommsen, and Mike Vondran, Iowa House member-elect.

"I am very proud to work in Iowa and for this association. This organization came to be because of the desire to put together a program like the Iowa Tuition Grant and encouragement of the governor and legislature to create it, which they did in 1979," Baumert said. "Since then, it has become the envy of virtually every other state. It is elegant in its simplicity. It applies to students such as Haylee and Daniel who choose to go to any of Iowa's private and nonprofit institutions."

Baumert highlighted the bipartisan nature of the grant and its importance in providing education for Iowa students in such a tax-efficient manner.

"These are dollars that go directly to the student so that they may choose from this really broad menu of educational options to find the learning environment and circumstance that is best for them in a place where the state doesn't pay for the infrastructure," he said. "I think this is the best public-private partnership that you can even imagine."

