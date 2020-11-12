St. Ambrose switches to distance learning for rest of the semester

St. Ambrose University is moving most of it undergraduate and graduate classes to distance delivery learning through the remainder of fall semester because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities and on campus.

Also all face-to-face extracurricular activities, including most athletic events and practices, also are suspended until further notice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The university previously implemented these steps for a period of one week on November 6.

Residence halls will remain open to all students through November 24. But students who choose to return home for the remainder of the semester may do so.

The final weeks of classes and final exams beyond Thanksgiving will be conducted online, as originally scheduled.

Spring semester is scheduled to begin with face-to-face and hybrid learning and open residence halls on Jan. 25.