St. Ambrose to bring nursing school online next fall

Next fall, nurses can pursue their bachelor's degrees virtually through St. Ambrose University's new Nano Nagle Online School of Nursing.

The Nano School will provide fully online licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN) to bachelor's degree pathways, in addition to other industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Through remote learning flexibilities, the online program aims to bring nursing education to many who otherwise couldn't continue theirs — proximity or work obligations among reasons why.

"This opens up access to individuals who would not have been able to go to a traditional, face-to-face program Monday through Friday," associate nursing professor Dr. Katrina Browning said.

The Nano School is a new division of SAU's College of Health and Human Services; Interim Dean Dr. Lynn Kilburg said it has a specific appeal to current nurses.

"So they're RNs or LPNS, potentially working already. With the online delivery approach, they can keep working and advance their education, without stopping to find a location or school near them that offers nursing," she said. "That's really one of the key issues because of the nursing shortage, in rural areas especially, when trying to help support building the workforce."

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, physician demand could rise by 74,100 to 145,500 by 2033 in rural and underserved communities if these areas experienced the same health care patterns as those with fewer barriers to access.

The demand for RNs is projected to reach over 3.6 million by 2030, according to the Bureau for Labor Statistics — a large gap to fill, given how 2021 marked the highest number of RNs vacating the profession in over four decades.

Browning said a majority of the current student pipeline hailed from rural communities already, often those an hour or more from the nearest college.

"So these are individuals already committed to working in those rural communities at the LPN level, but we also want to advance that education," she said. "... To serve those communities at a higher level of practice and serve even more intentionally within those communities."

SAU's former consortium agreement with Presentation College (Aberdeen, S.D.) gave rise to its new online school upon Presentation's announcement to cease operation this May, 140 students in Presentation's nursing program will transition to the Nano School over the summer.

"We have that pipeline of students, and we've already begun to receive many inquiries about the program, so there's definitely interest here in our Quad-Cities region for this type of programming," Browning said, adding that SAU is "in conversation" with several health care systems interested in supporting their staff through further education.

According to Browning, the online school's curriculum aligns with that of traditional SAU nursing students — even mirroring in-person, classroom components.

"... Those (classroom) pieces will still be there, it'll just be happening in virtual, online components," she said. "These students will also complete clinicals; those clinicals are located across the Midwest, so there's several facilities we'll partner with so that they're able to do their clinicals close to home."

For the nursing program's simulation and skills check-offs, Browning said online students will submit these requirements via video. The online curriculum will also integrate simulation technology.

Noting SAU's "long history" of excellent health care programs dating back to the 1950s, Kilburg said the Nano school is an opportunity to continue innovating.

"The changing technology for education is allowing us to think of opportunities we might not have explored before," she said, adding it can supplement access and affordability barriers.

The new school is named in honor of Presentation's founder, Venerable Honora Nagle. Also known as "Nano" Nagle, she was a pioneer in Roman Catholic education in Ireland — despite legal prohibitions at the time.

In a news release, President Amy Novak said SAU is committed to honoring Honora Nagle's legacy.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to build on the long history of Presentation College and the Presentation Sisters to deliver SAU’s adaptive, online learning format," she said. "We want to ensure that, wherever you are located as a student, you have what it takes to become the nurse of your future and make a direct impact on the community in which you live and serve.”

SAU's master of public health program is also online-only, and the school recently launched an online master's of social work option. For more information about the Nano School of Nursing, visit sau.edu/onlinenursing.