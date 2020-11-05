St. Ambrose to shift to mostly virtual classes Monday because of COVID-19

St. Ambrose University's students will largely learn online beginning Monday because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities and on campus.

The switch was expected to last through Friday, Nov. 13, according to a university news release. Any face-to-face extracurricular activities, however — including most athletic events and practices — are being canceled immediately.

The university said students would be asked to stay on campus because the instruction model had only been modified for Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. There will be a review next week to determine whether or not to extend it.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, the university had 46 active cases among its students, and employees, according to its COVID-19 page. Of those, 35 were students.

