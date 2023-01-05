St. Ambrose University announces first-ever papal conference this spring

To celebrate the ten-year papacy of Pope Francis, St. Ambrose University will host its first-ever papal conference starting Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18.

The 3-day event is titled "Francis at 10: A Papacy of Possibilities" and will feature a series of globally-renowned keynote speakers, breakout sessions and liturgy. Early bird registration is open now through Jan. 31 for scholars, students and community members interested in attending.

It costs $75 to attend the full spring 2023 conference for those who sign up before the end of the month—more information and registration links can be found at sau.edu/francis10 or by contacting papalconference@sau.edu.

The keynote speaker lineup includes:

Joseph Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop of Newark

Dr. Austen Ivereigh, commentator and biographer of Pope Francis

Dr. Phyllis Zagano, catholic scholar, author, and lecturer on contemporary spirituality and women’s issues in the church

Dr. Anthony Annett, Fordham University advisor and author of "Cathonomics: How Catholic Tradition Can Create a More Just Economy"

Kerry Robinson, founder and partner of the Leadership Roundtable and prize-winning author

Dr. Massimo Faggioli, professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova, whose books and articles have been published in over 10 languages

The conference will close with a mass hosted by the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre of Gunela.

Attendees will get a chance to hear from international speakers as they examine the legacy of Pope Francis and future directions he has set for the church and Christianity. Presentation topics will range from the environment, economics and justice; to a church on the margins, world religions, evangelization and inclusion.

Dr. Paul Koch, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, calls it an "honor" to bring the global celebration to the SAU campus.

“As an institution founded on the ideals of Catholicism, our vision for the evolution of higher education aligns well with Pope Francis’ commitment to balancing tradition and modernity," he continued in a news release. "This will be a great opportunity for all of us, those who identify as Catholic and those who may not, to reflect on where we started and where we can go together in the future.”

SAU has issued a call for papers seeking additional breakout speakers and scholarly engagement with Pope Francis’ ministry, writings or theology —submissions will be accepted through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Sights from St. Ambrose University's Celebration of the Class of 2020