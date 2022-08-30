St. Ambrose University appoints Dr. Katherine J. Van Blair as new Dean of Innovation, Adult and Graduate Studies

St. Ambrose University appointed Dr. Katherine J. Van Blair to fill the new position of Dean of Innovation, Adult and Graduate Studies on Tuesday.

Van Blair previously served as director and professor of St. Ambrose University's School of Social Work and Master of Social Work program.

"My education in social work leads me to see innovation as both a process and a product. The process creates an environment and a culture where people feel comfortable taking risks to try something new and getting people excited about the idea of pushing themselves," Van Blair said in the press release. "Over time, those processes will build a product that serves our students and community. It may be a process that supports staff in increasing continuing education opportunities, a new program that adults in the community can access to further their career, or a joint faculty/student initiative on a cutting-edge topic in their discipline."

Van Blair began her journey at St. Ambrose University as an undergraduate student studying in Psychology and Sociology. She earned a Master of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from Iowa State University, a Master of Social Work from St. Ambrose University and a PhD in Child Development and Family Studies, with a specialization in Marriage and Family Therapy, from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

She joined the faculty at St. Ambrose University in 2001, holding faculty member and Director positions for the School of Social Work and Master of Social Work program.

Van Blair's new position was part of the university's strategic initiatives toward innovation, the development of customized approaches and future teaching practices to help best prepare students for the workforce.

"Katie Van Blair's insights into the changing nature of higher education will suit her well as she steps into the role of Dean of Innovation, Adult and Graduate Studies," St. Ambrose University President Amy C. Novak said in the press release. "Her experience with adult learners and her willingness to build community relationships will enable St. Ambrose to be more agile and nimble as it responds to the complexities of today's knowledge economy."

Dr. Paul C. Koch, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, also looks forward to Van Blair bringing her skills to the new position.

"Dr. Katie Van Blair has a long history with St. Ambrose," he said in the press release. "She has been a needed, consistent and strong advocate for graduate students and programs based on her evident and empowering leadership skills."