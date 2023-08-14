St. Ambrose University — the first campus in Iowa to become an Every Campus A Refuge chapter — is joining the nationwide initiative.

Founded at Guilford College (Greensboro, N.C.) by Dr. Diya Abdo in 2015, ECAR partners local resettlement agencies with colleges and universities to host refugee families on campus. These families live on campus grounds for up to a year while ECAR chapters support their successful integration.

“This is not necessarily something most higher education institutions would consider a ‘natural’ representation of their mission in the world because they’re so focused on working with students,” Abdo said. “So, to engage students to work with (refugee) families, who are on campus, is truly a wonderful expression of radical hospitality.”

Nicky Gant, service and justice coordinator at Ambrose, said the university’s traditional emphasis on service and social justice makes ECAR a natural fit.

“It also feels exciting, like an opportunity to set an example for our students,” she said. “They will hopefully take that idea of radical hospitality with them to their future careers, occupations and communities — to hopefully be a part of that solution long after they leave campus.”

So far, 15 ECAR chapters exist across the United States, including St. Ambrose, with more than 20 campuses expressing interest.

Viewing every U.S. state as a “possible place for resettlement,” Abdo hopes to continue growing ECAR’s reach.

Looking at Iowa, specifically, initiatives like ECAR may help foster a global mindset on campuses.

“We don’t always have the global refugee crisis knocking on our door (in Iowa)” Gant said. “So it seems like a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of that global issue, here in our community.”

To her, the depths of this global crisis are often distorted by media. She hopes students at Ambrose gain a greater sense of empathy, compassion and perspective through ECAR.

“When you meet a family of refugees, it stops being a number and starts being a person,” Gant said. “It just changes you and makes you want to help as many as you can … (ECAR) can promote depolarization on campus and build community around a positive cause.”

Coordinated by Gant, students can get involved with ECAR through Ambrose’s campus ministry organization. After students are trained, they will help support the family’s resettlement throughout the year, alongside activities like fundraising or promoting ECAR on campus.

Gant said Ambrose had existing plans to off-load student housing when Ann McGlynn, executive director of Tapestry Farms, approached the university about ECAR. Upon identifying a suitable campus-owned home, Gant and colleagues proposed the initiative to the president’s cabinet, which earned swift support.

Working regularly with local refugees, McGlynn is confident Ambrose will embrace these families with, “kind and abundant care” as they navigate resettlement.

“We know that when refugee families have the right support in place, their chances of thriving in their new country increase significantly. One aspect to the right support is ease of logistics for basic needs,” she said. “In the case of St. Ambrose, the house offered is safe and welcoming. The campus location allows for access to services such as food, work, medical care, banking, and public transportation.”

McGlynn extends these sentiments off-campus, too.

“We know that the Davenport schools will offer the children of this family an inviting and rich learning environment,” she said. “If the adults so choose, they can attend English classes at Scott Community College, which is a simple bus ride away.”

Thankful to play a role, McGlynn hopes Ambrose’s ECAR chapter enriches the lives of all involved.

Meanwhile, Gant and Abdo hope it helps ECAR gain traction in the region.

