St. Ambrose University cuts two majors in its theater program

St. Ambrose University has eliminated the two majors associated with its theater program.
The theater program offered majors in theater, and secondary speech and theater teaching. It also offered a theater minor.
On Friday, SAU confirmed that the two majors will no longer be available but that some level of theater education would continue.
“Following a review process and recommendation, the university made a decision to close the theater major at St. Ambrose,” said Paul Koch, SAU’s provost and vice president for academics and student affairs, in a statement. “Provisions will be made for all current students majoring in theater to complete their major at St. Ambrose University, and current tenured faculty in the department are being retained.
“St. Ambrose is committed to sustaining theater programming as many students beyond majors have historically participated in productions, both on stage and behind the scenes. In addition, we are committed to providing for coursework in theater at some level, and faculty members are currently working to develop a plan that will allow this to occur into the future. We will announce the details of our plan as soon as it becomes available."
Support Local Journalism
On the program’s website, details about both majors were still listed as of Friday, but there was also a message at the top of the page that stated: “Please note that first-year and transfer students enrolling at SAU in Fall 2021 may not select theater as a major.”
University spokesman Craig DeVrieze said in an email that reviews of academic programs’ curriculum and finances are a regular process.
“In addition to starting new mission-driven programs where there is demand, we do occasionally change or close major programs if a rigorous review process determines resources can be better allocated elsewhere,” he wrote. “Changes such as closing the theater major only are made following a thorough review process that intentionally includes faculty input. In every instance, students currently majoring in a program are able to fully complete their program studies.”
There was an effort on the part of students and other supporters to prevent the loss of the majors.
A petition on change.org stated the university was considering the elimination of the major for financial reasons, leaving only the minor. As of Friday, the document had more than 2,700 signatures.
It was started by Erika Seabloom, an SAU senior and a speech and theater teaching major. She said previously that she and other majors were notified of the possible change by the university when it asked for their input as part of its review. Seabloom said she provided her own input, as well as a link to the petition and quotes from people who signed it.
“As disappointing as this decision is, I cannot say that I am surprised that the board of trustees went ahead with cutting the theater major,” Seabloom wrote Thursday. “The reality is that St. Ambrose is not the liberal arts school I thought it was. The fact that the arts are what was on the chopping block while new athletic programs were added and funding for an already existing program was increased, it became evident to me that St. Ambrose does not truly believe in the liberal arts philosophy it likes to tout so much.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!