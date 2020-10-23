St. Ambrose University cuts two majors in its theater program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the program’s website, details about both majors were still listed as of Friday, but there was also a message at the top of the page that stated: “Please note that first-year and transfer students enrolling at SAU in Fall 2021 may not select theater as a major.”

University spokesman Craig DeVrieze said in an email that reviews of academic programs’ curriculum and finances are a regular process.

“In addition to starting new mission-driven programs where there is demand, we do occasionally change or close major programs if a rigorous review process determines resources can be better allocated elsewhere,” he wrote. “Changes such as closing the theater major only are made following a thorough review process that intentionally includes faculty input. In every instance, students currently majoring in a program are able to fully complete their program studies.”

There was an effort on the part of students and other supporters to prevent the loss of the majors.

A petition on change.org stated the university was considering the elimination of the major for financial reasons, leaving only the minor. As of Friday, the document had more than 2,700 signatures.