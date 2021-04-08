St. Ambrose University dedicates updated McMullen Hall

Many of McMullen’s new class spaces are designed to allow for collaboration among students — with spaces for small-group work and brainstorming as well as more traditional lecture-hall classrooms.

In total, there are six classrooms, six of the “break-out” rooms, an auditorium-style lecture hall and a variety of laboratories, including sales, finance and computer.

These spaces are incorporated into a total of 37,992 square feet, of which nearly 16,000 is the new addition, the university said. The remodeling included nearly 8,000 square feet of major work and thousands more of minor remodeling.

The work was completed in the summer of 2020. The design was by Greg Gowey of Studio 483 Architects in Davenport. Bush Construction was the general contractor.

The building — with its brick, mortar and steel — was not what the day was really about, Jim Field, a member of the St. Ambrose board of trustees, said during Thursday’s dedication. Instead, it’s about the opportunities available to the students who attend class in McMullen.

Inside that building, those students will receive much of their technical training and knowledge development in the college’s many programs.

“Today is, in fact, all about opportunity," Field said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.