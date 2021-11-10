St. Ambrose University developing biographies of veterans buried in the Rock Island National Cemetery

St. Ambrose University is launching a project that will help children in the region learn more about the veterans buried at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
The university plans to develop biographies of 300 people buried at the Rock Island Arsenal, according to an SAU news release. They will be used to create 500 educational kits that will be distributed to public libraries and K-12 schools in the region.
“The main focus is extended memorialization,” Natalie Woodhurst, coordinator of the Veterans Recruitment and Services Office at St. Ambrose, said. “We want to make sure that the stories, the unique stories, for each of these veterans is told.”
The kits, which will largely be created by St. Ambrose students, will be given to upper elementary and middle school students.
“It’s kind of a great thing for the whole community and for those veterans,” said Woodhurst, who is also co-director of the SAU Veterans Legacy Project.
The kits will include physical, baseball-card like summaries for each of the veterans. The cards will include an outline of their military history and life. There will also be a QR code linked to a related website that will provide more detail about each of the highlighted veterans.
The veterans profiled will be drawn from America’s conflicts as far back as the Civil War. They will be selected by committee and the list will include a range of life experiences.
Some of the more well-known people expected to be included are former Illinois Congressman Lane Evans, a Vietnam War veteran who was a marine; John Junior Willie, who served in World War II and was one of the Navajo Code Talkers; and Eugene Baker, the second Black player to join the Chicago Cubs, who was a U.S. Navy veteran.
The planners want representation from each of the conflicts in the time frame covered by the project, Woodhurst said. They also want variety in the list as far as diversity and gender.
A big educational goal of the project is highlighting that diversity among the people who have served in U.S. conflicts, Dale Blesz, a St. Ambrose education professor and co-director of the project, said.
There is cultural and linguistic diversity to be found represented in the veterans buried on the island, he said.
Developing the biographies will involve an estimated 3,000 hours of work. The research will include review of military, library and newspaper documents. When possible the project will interview family and others who knew the person being profiled.
The kits are scheduled to be publicly unveiled on Veterans Day in 2022.