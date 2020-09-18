St. Ambrose University has 11 students with COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Ambrose University had 11 positive COVID-19 cases among its students as of Friday, though most of those were preparing to return to school, school officials said.

Eight of the 11 were expected to complete their isolation period by Monday, Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s director of communications, said. He could not say when the others might return.

About 116 students were in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, he said.

There were no employees with positive cases as of Friday, he said. He did not have any information about whether any were in quarantine for potential exposure.

St. Ambrose has about 3,000 students enrolled for the fall semester, with about half of them living on campus.

Most of the university’s classes have been switched to a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. If the class size is small, they have remained in-person. Remote learning is also available for students who did not wish to be on campus because of the pandemic and for those in quarantine.