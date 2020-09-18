St. Ambrose University has 11 students with COVID-19

St. Ambrose University had 11 positive COVID-19 cases among its students as of Friday, though most of those were preparing to return to school, school officials said.
Eight of the 11 were expected to complete their isolation period by Monday, Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s director of communications, said. He could not say when the others might return.
About 116 students were in quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, he said.
There were no employees with positive cases as of Friday, he said. He did not have any information about whether any were in quarantine for potential exposure.
St. Ambrose has about 3,000 students enrolled for the fall semester, with about half of them living on campus.
Most of the university’s classes have been switched to a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. If the class size is small, they have remained in-person. Remote learning is also available for students who did not wish to be on campus because of the pandemic and for those in quarantine.
Testing is available as needed. The campus community is also expected to fill out an online survey on a daily basis. It is designed to help them screen themselves for illness or exposure to the coronavirus. Answers that indicate a risk will lead to a followup by the university.